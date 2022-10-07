The Approach #1 Preview: First Issue Preview

The Approach #1 kicks off a new horror series by Jeremy Haun, Jason A. Hurley, and Jesus Hervas at BOOM! next week. Preview the comic here. Check out the preview below.

THE APPROACH #1

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG220265

AUG220266 – APPROACH #1 (OF 5) CVR B BLACK VAR FRANCAVILLA (MR) – $4.99

(W) Jeremy Haun, Jason A. Hurley (A) Jesus Hervas (CA) Jeremy Haun

In this turbulent new horror mini-series from writers Jeremy Haun (The Red Mother) & Jason A. Hurley (The Beauty) and artist Jes s Hervás (The Empty Man), a storm is coming that's bringing more than bad weather.

When airport employees Mac and Abigail find themselves snowed in after a blizzard, they witness a terrible plane crash.

After pulling a survivor from the wreckage, they realize a terrifying truth: this plane has been missing for 27 years!

The nightmare has only just begun though, as the people trapped in the airport soon find themselves confronted by what this plane actually brought back….

For those with a fear of flying… it's not the sky that deserves dread, but what lies beyond it…

In Shops: 10/12/2022

SRP: $3.99

