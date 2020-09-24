The Avengers Plan to Evacuate The Earth in King In Black #1 Preview

Knull arrives with his symbiote warrior army in King In Black #1, out in December. And Bleeding Cool has a seven-page preview of that first issue, with Eddie Brock bringing the Avengers up to speed, and with Iron Man even tying in the defence of the Earth to the recent Empyre event. From one event, seamlessly into the other…

King In Black is the big new event comic by Donny Black and Ryan Stegman, following on from their run on Venom and the Absolute Carnage event, and crossing over into ever comic book that they can – except for Crossover. Here is how it all kicks off.

DARKNESS REIGNS!

After a campaign across the galaxy, Knull's death march arrives to Earth and, worse yet, he hasn't come alone! With an army of hundreds of thousands of symbiote dragons at his command, the King in Black is a force unlike any Earth's heroes have ever faced. EDDIE BROCK, A.K.A. VENOM has seen firsthand the chaos that even one of Knull's symbiotic monsters can wreak – will he survive an encounter with the God of the Abyss himself?

From Donny Cates, Ryan Stegman, JP Mayer, Frank Martin and VC's Clayton Cowles comes the definitive chapter in their two-year-long VENOM saga that changed everything you thought you knew about symbiotes!

Rated T+ In Shops: Dec 02, 2020 SRP: $5.99