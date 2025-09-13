Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Batman

The Bat-Man: Second Knight #1 Preview: Gotham's Noose Nightmare

The Bat-Man: Second Knight #1 brings theatrical murders to 1940s Gotham as a hangman stalks the city and Lois Lane arrives for a deadly premiere.

Lois Lane arrives for a movie premiere but is snared in a deadly mystery only Bat-Man can solve.

Dan Jurgens and Mike Perkins reunite for this noir saga, releasing on September 17th, 2025.

DAN JURGENS AND MIKE PERKINS REUNITE TO FOLLOW THEIR BREAKOUT SERIES: THE BAT-MAN: FIRST KNIGHT! The year is 1940. Most of the Western world is embroiled in a war against a fascist regime whose march across Europe shows no sign of defeat. With the specter of global war looming, it's a time of fear and paranoia for those living in Gotham. It's only been a few months since the city was rescued from undead monsters by the masked vigilante known as The Bat-Man, but a vicious killer has been on a murder spree that's taking the city to its breaking point. Bodies are turning up in theatrically gruesome ways…all staged with the killer's calling card: a hangman's noose. While The Bat-Man endeavors to solve the spate of murders, a young reporter from the Daily Star named Lois Lane arrives in Gotham. Meant to cover a movie premiere, it doesn't take long for Lane to find herself caught in the grips of a new villain in Gotham. One whose mastery of fear will plunge the city into chaos!

THE BAT-MAN: SECOND KNIGHT #1

DC Comics

0725DC205

0725DC206 – The Bat-Man: Second Knight #1 Marc Aspinall Cover – $7.99

(W) Dan Jurgens (A/CA) Mike Perkins

In Shops: 9/17/2025

SRP: $6.99

