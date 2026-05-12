Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Bad Seeds, barbara gordon, batgirl, oracle

The Batplan Behind Barbara Gordon: Breakout #1 (Spoilers)

The Batplan behind Barbara Gordon: Breakout #1, published by DC Comics (Spoilers)

Article Summary Barbara Gordon: Breakout #1 confirms Batgirl’s arrest was part of a Batman-backed plan to infiltrate Vandal Savage’s Supermax.

Batman #9 set up Barbara Gordon’s surrender, drawing GCPD heat away while the Bat-Family protected key Gotham caches.

Inside Supermax, Barbara Gordon pursues a secret mission tied to a jailed assistant district attorney and Savage’s wider scheme.

Mariko Tamaki and Amancay Nahuelpan launch Barbara Gordon into a prison thriller where survival and strategy drive every move.

Bleeding Cool previously reported that Barbara Gordon: Breakout #1 by Mariko Tamaki and Amancay Nahuelpan, out this week would see Barbara Gordon, Batgirl, trying to break out of prison. That last week's Batman #9 by Matt Fraction and Ryan Sook, with the deal made by Gotham Mayor Pamela Iseley, Poison Ivy, and Gotham Police Commissioner Vandal Savage to bring order to Gotham, suggested that Batman would lose and Barbara Gordon would be arrested… "One Will Fall". However Bleeding Cool also ran the gossip that this was a feint, a trick, that Barbara Gordon was going into Vandal Savage's Supermax prison deliberately.

In Batman #9, we saw Batman talk about how he and Barbara had talked, had a plan, and intended to lose, but lose well.

During the issue, we saw Barbara Gordon remove the blockers that hid her location and offered herself up to the GCPD and their mercenaries, run by Vandal Savage…

… to draw the heat off the rest of the Batfamily as they either saved or destroyed Batman's various caches around the city, lest they be captured and used by Savage.

And in Barbara Gordon: Breakout #1? Bleeding Cool had previously gossiped that Barbara Gordon, daughter of Jim Gordon, and one of the Batfamily, was placed in Supermax, somewhere where Vandal Savage can control his enemies. Punish them. Use them for his own ends or eliminate them. But that Barbara Gordon is just one of those. As we had seen, this Gotham Assistant Direct Attorney was also arrested by Vandal Savage's administration on trumped-up charges…

And so Barbara Gordon has also fallen into his trap. But she has her own mission there, planned with Batman. We had seen this in the preview.

And now, after this spoiler buffer, we get a better idea of what they were saying… and what Batman is holding in his other hand. Though you may need to squint a bit…

In this spoilery image released online, proof that the plan was always there…

Those are mugshots of the D.A. in his hand. And this is the plan, led by Barbara Gordon.

More to come, of course. Barbara Gordon: Breakout #1 by Mariko Tamaki and Amancay Nahuelpan is published tomorrow by DC Comics.

BARBARA GORDON BREAKOUT #1

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Karl Kerschl

LEAPING FROM THE PAGES OF MAY'S BATMAN #9 INTO THE NEXT LEVEL! Framed. Outlawed. Hunted. The extralegal activities of Gotham's vigilantes have never been more dangerous. After Barbara Gordon is arrested for aiding the Bat-Family, she is shipped off to Supermax, GCPD Commissioner Vandal Savage's pet-project prison for all who oppose him. She will find herself alone, surrounded by dangerous criminals and equally dangerous guards, in a place where nothing is what it seems. The true danger is just beginning… Eisner Award-winning writer Mariko Tamaki and fan-favorite artist Amancay Nahuelpan reunite to deliver a twisty, unexpected Bat-book for DC Next Level. $3.99 5/13/2026

BARBARA GORDON BREAKOUT #2

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Karl Kerschl

BATGIRL BEHIND BARS! Barbara Gordon is alone, imprisoned, and outnumbered by the very criminals she put away. Without her team, she's going to have to fight to survive on her own. Someone at Supermax has her in their crosshairs. Barbara is being hunted, but she's about to learn that in prison, there's nowhere to hide… Eisner Award-winning writer Mariko Tamaki and artist Amancay Nahuelpan continue to put Barbara through her paces as DC's most surprising Next Level series continues! $3.99 6/10/2026

BARBARA GORDON BREAKOUT #3

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Karl Kerschl

DOES THE KEY TO BARBARA'S SURVIVAL LIE IN THE PAST? Barbara Gordon is just trying to survive in Supermax. Every day brings new danger…and more questions. Can she trust her new friend Sparrow? Has she clocked the real threats closing in on her? And why does she get the sneaking suspicion that there's more to this prison than meets the eye? To answer these questions, Barbara will need to rely on the skills she learned as Batgirl and her own past to ensure she has a future… $3.99 7/8/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!