The Changes Made To New York By Spider-Man's Gang War (Spoilers)

The big gang war in Central Park continues to play out in today's Amazing Spider-Man #44. Though I am guessing it is slightly more colourful.

The big gang fight in Central Park continues to play out in today's Amazing Spider-Man #44. Though I am guessing it is slightly more colourful than the usual gang fight. But it's still useful to know gang colours.

With Madame Masque pitching to have controlled every New York criminal with her magic and Spider-Man.., well, he loves freedom and all that jazz.

Crossing over with everyone in the city, Daredevil, Luke Cage, Spider-Woman, Miles Morales… but not Iron Fist?

Isn it just be or did an Iron Fist spinoff series for Gang War get nixed and Danny Rand isn't happy about it.

Yeah, Shang Chi got his crossover as a Master Of Kung Fu. Iron Fist did not. And we are never going to hear the end of it.

While Rabble has to run off to her own crossover…

…with Miles Morales, also out today. And implications of the Gang War spread out, as the Fisk law is repealed. Superheroes can be super again, within New York City.

While Luke Cage has to deal with some of the fallout from that, over in Miles Morales as well.

Not that Fisk will care, he has his own superheroic issues in New York City, today.

And to the victor go the spoils…

Tombstone owns Manhattan now. Maybe Madame Masque might have been a better bet? Here's how it began, here's how it's going.

What is Tombstone compensating for do you think?

MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #17

MARVEL COMICS

DEC230650

(W) Cody Ziglar (A) Partha Pratim (CA) Federico Vicentini

FALLOUT FROM GANG WAR! Spider-Man needs rest. New York City needs to heal. But the most dangerous super villain in Spidey's history needs Miles Morales to die. The gauntlet is thrown, and the events of this issue setup the explosive MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #300 next month!!! Rated T In Shops: Feb 28, 2024 SRP: $3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #44

MARVEL COMICS

DEC230640

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) John Romita Jr.

GANG WAR CONCLUSION! Madame Masque makes the power move she's been waiting to make her entire life. This is not going to go the way you think it will! Rated T In Shops: Feb 28, 2024 SRP: $4.99

