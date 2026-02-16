Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Corpse Knight, matthew roberts, michael chaves, Rico Renzi, skybound, The Conjuring

The Conjuring's Michael Chaves Brings Corpse Knight to Image Comics

Corpse Knight #1 by The Conjuring's Michael Chaves , Matthew Roberts and Rico Renzi launches from Image Comics/Skybound

Article Summary Corpse Knight is a new horror comic by Michael Chaves, Matthew Roberts, and Rico Renzi from Skybound/Image.

Set in war-torn France, a girl and her undead father embark on a dark, supernatural quest for survival.

The six-issue miniseries launches April 22, 2026, offering a blend of horror, fantasy, and dark family drama.

Features multiple variant covers and is perfect for fans of King Spawn and The Darkness.

No resemblance to Corpse Knight Gunther by Mayo-Nuguri, Corpse Knight is the new series from Michael Chaves of The Conjuring , Matthew Roberts of Universal Monsters and Rico Renzi of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse from Skybound/Image Comics launching in April solicits. "Corpse Knight is a haunting new horror series where family is family, whether they're alive or undead. The debut issue of this intense horror fantasy series arrives in comic book shops on April 22, 2026.

CORPSE KNIGHT #1 (OF 6)

MINISERIES PREMIERE

2026-04-22 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US

HORROR, FANTASY/DARK FANTASY

As war ravages France, a young girl named Foy lives in relative peace with her father…until tragedy strikes. As Foy struggles to fend for herself, she's granted a miracle—her father returns from the dead to protect her. Now, they embark on a sacred quest, confronting murderers, wild animals, wandering armies, and black magic plaguing the countryside. As Foy comes face to face with the dark side of miracles and the secrets of the Corpse Knight, she must question if the man by her side has always been a monster… Acclaimed storytellers MICHAEL CHAVES (The Conjuring franchise) and MATTHEW ROBERTS (Universal Monsters: Creature from The Black Lagoon Lives!) present a haunting new horror series where family is family, whether they're alive or undead…

STORY: MICHAEL CHAVES

ART: MATTHEW ROBERTS, RICO RENZI

COVER A: MATTHEW ROBERTS, RICO RENZI

COVER B: JAE LEE

COVER C (1:10): TONČI ZONJIĆ "STORYBOOK VARIANT"

COVER D (1:25): NIMIT MALAVIA "STAINED GLASS VARIANT"

COVER E (1:50): ANDREA MILANA

COVER F (1:100): STEPHANIE HANS (FOIL)

COVER G: MATTHEW ROBERTS (DIE CUT "HELMET" VARIANT $4.99)

COVER H: BLANK SKETCH ($4.99)

"Corpse Knight was born out of my love of dark fantasy, but it quickly became something more. It's a story of parenthood and mortality, told through heroes, monsters, and all the shades in between," said Michael Chaves. "I've been a fan of Matthew Roberts since Manifest Destiny, and I truly believe this is some of his finest work. His art is beautiful, tactile, and, when it needs to be, amazingly gruesome. Alongside Rico Renzi's awesome color work, it's everything you want from this kind of book." "I was certain my next project would be anything but horror, but I'm having the best time drawing Corpse Knight, despite myself," added Matthew Roberts. "Corpse Knight is a blast. Michael's script has allowed me to play in a way I've not in the past, taking big swings but always feeling grounded by the family bond at the center. That bond is where I find the light, and it makes all the gruesome stuff even more fun to play with. Having Rico on board is the icing on the cake. I can't imagine anyone else making the choices he makes with colors. I can't wait for everyone to see what this team is putting together." "I love Micheal's story and Matthew's art has struck the perfect balance between beautiful and disgusting," said Rico Renzi. "Coloring this book is a delight!" War ravages France, but a young girl named Foy lives in relative peace with her father… until tragedy strikes. As Foy struggles to fend for herself, she's granted a miracle—her father returns from the dead to protect her. Now, they embark on a sacred quest, confronting murderers, wild animals, wandering armies, and black magic plaguing the countryside. As Foy comes face to face with the dark side of miracles and the secrets of the Corpse Knight, she must question if the man by her side has always been a monster… "Horror masters Michael Chaves and Matthew Roberts have delivered a beautifully tragic story about the lengths a parent will go to protect their child," said Alex Antone, Editorial Director at Skybound. "Absolutely nothing will stop the Corpse Knight…even death itself! Fans of King Spawn and The Darkness will eat this right up."

Corpse Knight #1 will feature covers by series artists Matthew Roberts and Rico Renzi, Jae Lee, Tonči Zonjić, Nimit Malavia, Andrea Milana, Stephanie Hans, Matthew Roberts and Andres Juarez.

