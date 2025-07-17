Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: DC K.O., scott snyder

The DC Comics October 2025 Solicits for the Upcoming DC K.O. Event from Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson and Javi Fernandez

Here are the full DC Comics October 2025 solicits for the upcoming Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson and Javi Fernandez DC K.O. event comic, beginning in October and running through to 2026…

DC K.O. #1

Written by Scott Snyder and illustrated by Javi Fernández.

DC K.O. is a five-issue limited series publishing through early 2026. The first issue features a main cover by Fernández with a dramatic DC K.O. acetate overlay. The full cover art behind the acetate will be revealed during the DC All In: What's Next panel at San Diego Comic-Con (Thursday, 7/24, 11:30am PT, Room 6DE), and limited-edition ashcans of DC K.O. (comic trim with a foil cover) will be on sale during SDCC in the DC Booth, while supplies last. DC K.O. #1 variant covers include artists Jim Lee, Daniel Warren Johnson, Frank Cho, Scott Koblish, Jae Lee, and Mike Del Mundo, plus specialty variant covers by Ben Oliver (Face-off variant), NOOBOVICH (1:25 ratio variant), Dan Mora (Bracket variant; AEW Cameo variant), Mark Spears (Darkseid variant), and a foil variant by main cover artist Fernández. DC K.O. #1 is available from participating retailers on October 8, 2025. All versions of the 48-page kick-off issue will retail for $5.99 US.

Justice League: The Omega Act #1

Written by Joshua Williamson with art by Yasmine Putri,

A special oversize prologue to DC's biggest event of the year . In this prelude to DC K.O., a desperate Time Trapper races through time, chased by Darkseid's Legion, to offer the Justice League a final chance to rewrite fate. Time Trapper has witnessed how the future is already lost, and the only hope of survival lies with the Justice League! The Time Trapper has a plan to save the DCU, but it means making an impossible offer. Everything since DC All In Special #1 has been building to this moment! Justice League: The Omega Act is on sale on October 1, 2025. The 48-page one-shot will retail for $5.99 US (all covers). Main cover by Jorge Fornés with variants by Kyuyong Eom, Fernando Blanco, Salvador Larroca, and Don Aguillo (1:25 ratio)

Titans #28

Written by John Layman with art and main cover by Pete Woods.

In this comic book that fast follows DC K.O. #1 on October 15, 2025, the Titans race to evacuate earth! Before the heart of Apokolips transforms the planet into a hellscape, the Titans lead the evacuation of every human being! While the team splits up to save as many people as possible, old friends and new allies join the fray to save humanity from extinction. The next major Titans storyline starts here! Titans #28, a 32-page comic book, will retail for $3.99 US (main cover) and $4.99 US (card stock variant covers). Variant covers by Brad Walker and Paris Alleyne

Superman #31

Written by Joshua Williamson, guest artist Eddy Barrows.

In this 32-page comic book publishing on October 22, 2025, Superman and his allies have been thrown into a dangerous game to capture the Heart of Apokolips deep within the Earth. But what is the Heart of Apokolips? And how are its origins tied to Krypton?! And why doesn't Darkseid's Legion want Superman to find out?! Will the Man of Tomorrow becoming the Man of…Apokolips!? Superman #31 will retail for $4.99 US (main cover) and $5.99 US (card stock variants). Main cover by Dan Mora, with variant covers from David Aja, Seba Fiumara, Ariel Olivetti, and Jorge Fornés.

The Flash #26

Written by Mark Waid and Christopher Cantwell with art by Vasco Georgiev.

Wally and Impulse race! As the chaos around the DC Universe erupts during DC K.O., Impulse proposes a catastrophic reality reset: Impulsepoint—a terrible move that could wipe out everything unless the Flash can catch up with him as they race through time! The Flash #26 goes on sale on October 22, 2025, with a main cover ($3.99 US) by Dan Mora and variants $4.99 cardstock) by Georgiev and Mark Spears (32 pages).

Justice League Unlimited #12

By Mark Waid with art by Dan Mora.

Michael Holt leads the Terrific Ten on a one-way mission to investigate a mysterious Terrifictech signal at Earth's core. What they uncover may doom them all. Justice League Unlimited #12 will publish on October 22, 2025, retailing at $3.99 US for the main cover and $4.99 US for the card stock variants (32 pages). Variant covers from Nathan Szerdy, Derrick Chew, Jeff Spokes, and Kevin Wada.



"The bell may ring in October, but the bout has only begun. DC K.O. unfolds across five explosive monthly issues, each descending deeper into the cosmic tournament and the moral reckoning at its core. As the Heart of Apokolips pulses stronger, secrets will unravel, heroes will clash in shocking pairings, and the true cost of becoming King Omega will be revealed. With each round, the DC Universe gets closer to its breaking point—and victory may come at a price no hero is willing to pay. More punches, reveals, and surprises await at San Diego Comic-Con, where fans will get an exclusive first look at the DC K.O. event during the DC All In: What's Next panel, held Friday from 11:30AM to 12:30PM in room 6DE. Join Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Mark Waid, and other top DC storytellers as they unveil behind-the-scenes insights into DC K.O., explore the future of Absolute Universe publishing, and set the stage for what's coming next across DC's core titles. Moderated by DC Executive Editor Chris Conroy and DC Group Editor Paul Kaminski, this is the ultimate briefing for anyone ready to go all in. DC K.O. SDCC 2025 Exclusive Ashcan Special Edition" "Only one hero can knockout the rest…and be crowned King Omega!.. Heroes will rise. Legends will fall. It's time for a cosmic throwdown! DC today announced its next comic book event by co-architects Joshua Williamson and Scott Snyder: DC K.O.! This fall, the gloves come off as the greatest superheroes in the universe enter the arena in a thunderous tournament where the stakes are sky-high, and the cost of victory may be too steep to bear. Starting in October, this publishing event puts heroes to the ultimate test of strength, loyalty, and knock-down, drag-out brawls. Which 36 fighters will enter the tournament of champions? Who will rise through the brackets and rival Darkseid against his ever-growing Omega powers? And what sinister secret lies at the absolute heart of Apokolips? Get ready for the most fun you'll have all year (at a death tournament)! "Last year, Absolute Batman writer Scott Snyder and Superman writer Joshua Williamson reshaped the future of DC storytelling with DC All In Special #1, the start of the DC All In era and the birth of the Absolute Universe. Now, the duo returns as co-architects of a new bracket-style comic book event to continue the DC All In saga they developed: Snyder helms the main DC K.O. event series with artist Javi Fernández, while Williamson orchestrates the tie-ins that ripple across the DC universe. "DC K.O. is a knock-down, drag-out fight between all your favorite DC Super Heroes in a cosmic tournament to save the universe from Darkseid," said Snyder. "Darkseid has evolved into something bigger and stronger than ever." "He's destroyed the future," added Williamson. "There's no future for the DC Universe because of what he's done—the heroes' only shot is to stop him in the present. A universe-shaking five-level gladiatorial arena emerges from the Earth itself, each descending level testing the heroes in brutal and symbolic ways. The goal? Generate enough Omega Energy to rival Darkseid—and crown a new King Omega, a celestial being toward whom the universe bends. "You have to be merciless to win," said Snyder. "And when you're out, you're out." "Each level is a new challenge," added Williamson. "And the tournament will reveal unexpected heroes—some you won't believe will go really far in the fights…" While the battles are epic, the emotional center lies with Superman. "Metal was a Batman story, Death Metal was a Wonder Woman story—and DC K.O. is a Superman story," said Williamson. "I wanted to tell a story about Superman looking into his own heart of darkness," said Snyder. "It's a very personal story wrapped in nine layers of candy exploding in your face." With art by Javi Fernández, whose storytelling and action are described by both creators as "incredible" and "epic," the event promises thrills, tension, and transformation. "DC K.O. is our thank you to the fans," said Williamson. "It's not just spectacle—it touches every corner of the DCU." "Big events like this capture who we are as creators and characters," added Snyder. "And what's coming after? It's huge."

