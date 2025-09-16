Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: deadpool, Deadpool/Batman, greg capullo, joker

The Deadpool And The Joker In Deadpool/Batman (Spoilers)

The Deadpool And The Joker In Deadpool/Batman by Zeb Wells and Greg Capullo (Spoilers)

The lead strip in Deadpool/Batman by Zeb Wells and Greg Capullo sees Deadpool make it into the DC Universe, through a number of mystical and scientific processes, crossing the dimensional barrier. But why make the trip and all that fuss? Well, turns out it's all the Joker's doing. We know how he did it, but why did he do it? Turns out that the Joker looks like he might have been listening to Harley Quinn all along (man, why isn't she crossing over with Deadpool? They could break all sorts of fourth walls together.)

To be fair, he could also be describing Deadpool. Still it does at least give Batman something to work with… given that post LEGO Batman movie, their relationship is a lot clearer.

Never come between a man and the man he loves. Or deal with the suggestion that he may be a younger, more attractive model. Even under the mask…

Oh poor, poor Deadpool…we have one of those handy dandy Deadpool Batman tags to collate all the Bleeding Cool coverage, spoilers and analysis of this twice-in-a-generation comic book, published by Marvel Comics with DC Comics this Wednesday, the 17th of September.

MARVEL/DC: DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1

Comic Script by: Zeb Wells, Kevin Smith

Illustrated by: Greg Capullo, Adam Kubert

The crossover you've pined for but never thought possible: DEADPOOL and BATMAN cross swords and batarangs as MARVEL and DC unite for the first time in decades! WADE WILSON has been hired for a job in GOTHAM CITY, but will the WORLD'S GREATEST DETECTIVE help him or destroy him? The main story starring Deadpool and Batman will be written by Zeb Wells and drawn by industry superstar Greg Capullo. The one-shot will also feature additional backup stories spotlighting other exciting Marvel and DC team-ups from a lineup of all-star talent, including Daredevil and GREEN ARROW by Kevin Smith and Adam Kubert, Captain America and Wonder Woman by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson, and Jeff the Land Shark and Krypto by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru. 09/17/2025 $6.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!