Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: deadpool, Pooluminati

The Deadpool Corps Return As The Poolumninati From Marvel Comics

The Deadpool Corps Return as The Poolumninati by Zac Gorman, Todd Nauck, Alexis Quasarano and Enid Balam from Marvel Comics

Article Summary The Deadpool Corps return as the Pooluminati in a new series by Marvel Comics launching March 2025.

Written by Zac Gorman with art by Todd Nauck, the series features Deadpool variants uniting...again.

Join Lady Deadpool, Kidpool, Dogpool, and Headpool as they explore multiversal adventures.

Elliepool stars in a surprising backup story by Alexis Quasarano and Enid Balam. Don't miss it!

The Deadpool Corps, as originally conceived by Rob Liefeld, partially based on the Captain Britain Corps, and making their screen debut in Deadpool And Wolverine, are back from Marvel Comics in March 2025, as the Pooluminati, written by Zac Gorman and drawn by Todd Nauck. With the Marvel 616 Deadpool and daughter Elliepool approached by multiversal Deadpool variants including Lady Deadpool, Kidpool, Dogpool, and Headpool. And a backup by Alexis Quasarano and Enid Balam with the two daughters of Deadpool, Elliepool and Princess.

THE ELITE 'POOLS ASSEMBLE! There are those who hold power, and those who hold the secret power in the world. Those who shape the world around us, who pull the strings, unseen. They are…the POOLUMINATI. Or, wait, no, that's the Illuminati, so what the heck does the Pooluminati do? It's TOO SECRET…but WADE WILSON is ABOUT TO FIND OUT! The most elite DEADPOOLs across the Multiverse assemble, and they need the 616's Deadpools. But will Wade (with Ellie's help) prove himself worthy of the Pooluminati? And even if he does…will the conspiracy theory they uncover spell disaster for 'Pools everywhere? PLUS: A Princess and Elliepool short by by Quasarano/Balám!

The Illuminati is a name given to several groups, both real and fictitious. Historically, the name usually refers to the Bavarian Illuminati, an Enlightenment-era secret society founded in 1776 in the Electorate of Bavaria to oppose superstition, obscurantism, religious influence over public life, and abuses of state power, agreeing that"The order of the day is to put an end to the machinations of the purveyors of injustice, to control them without dominating them." It attracted literary men such as Johann Wolfgang von Goethe and Johann Gottfried Herder and the reigning Duke of Gotha and of Weimar but The Illuminati was outlawed by Charles Theodore, Elector of Bavaria, with the encouragement of the Catholic Church. It is claimed they were also responsible for the French Revolution.

Pooluminati #1 goes on sale on the 26th of March, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!