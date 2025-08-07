Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: doctor who, panini

The Doctor Who Comic That Wants To Look Like A Target Novelisation

Panini UK is releasing a special limited-edition version of their latest Doctor Who comic book collection, The Monster Makers, but doing their best to make it look like the classic Target Books line. The cover is by David Roach, with colours by Emily Roach, and is strictly limited to 350 copies… with stories written by Alan Barnes, with art by Lee Sullivan and Doctor Who storyboarder Mike Collins, and colours by James Offredi, with the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Doctor, Donna Noble and Ruby Sunday.

The variant cover edition is exclusive to the Panini online store, is also on sale two weeks before the regular edition, and will be dispatched from the 19th of August.

Moth-plagued mega cities, frozen fairy-tale foes and X-treme, X-ecutive X-tortioners! Join the Doctor and Ruby Sunday as they continue their amazing adventures across time and space!

Manchester, the year 2424 AD, Ruby and the Doctor discover the corruption that lies beneath the city's surface, and a club so good no one can ever leave. Next, a trip to 1850s Copenhagen where they meet none other than author Hans Christian Andersen – but things take an unexpected turn when Ruby is taken prisoner by a villainous ice queen! Then, Ruby and the Doctor land in a seemingly quaint town that is invaded by monsters over and over again…

Plus! Discover what really happened in between The Star Beast and Wild Blue Yonder, as Donna and the Fourteenth Doctor bounce through time in a flaming, out of control TARDIS! Also includes a full behind-the-scenes commentary section on the making of these incredible stories.

The regular edition with cover art by Lee Sullivan and James Offredi will be on sale from the 2nd of September at bookstores and online retailers.

