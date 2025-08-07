Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Superman

The First DC Comics Crossover With An Absolute Comic (Spoilers)

The DC All-In Special featured the first appearances of Absolute Superman, Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, and the Absolute Legion. The DC All In Free Comic Book Day 2025 issue saw the Absolute Mirror Master meet the DC universe Mirror Master. However, the first appearance of an established Absolute Universe character in an ongoing DC Comics series will be in Superman #29. This has already shown us members of the Absolute Legion, but will, in the next issue, include a character already established in Absolute Superman.

As well as a number of a varierty of competing future timelines of Legion Brainiacs, will be the Brainiac established in Absolute Superman working for Ra's Al Ghul and the Lazarus Corporation. This Absolute Brainiac will have been captured by the various Legion Brainiacs for the purposes of study, of learning to understand their enemy, after (mostly) having been defeated by the Absolute Legion or Legion Of Darkseid, whichever you prefer.

With Booster Gold having been erased from the memories of the present day, with only Superboy Prime was kept aside in his pocket universe remembering him, as he continues to talk to the audience, Deadpool style, expect a lot of time wimey, as well as confirmation that it was Booster Gold who sent Validus to Superman as some kind of misunderstood message…

SUPERMAN #29

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Dan Mora

R.I.P. LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES?! Superman and an impossible ally search the future for the lost Legion of Super-Heroes! What happened to it, and can it help in the battle against Darkseid's Absolute Legion? $4.99 8/27/2025

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Dan Mora

BOOSTER GOLD…FUGITIVE OF THE DARKSEID LEGION! Superman has found the mysterious hero known as Booster Gold. Together, they must return to the present day to warn the Justice League, but Darkseid's Legion stands in the way. The shocking events of this issue lead into next month's massive next chapter in the all in saga!! $4.99 9/24/2025

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Dan Mora

SUPERMAN…MAN OF APOKOLIPS?! Superman and his allies have been thrown into a dangerous game to capture the Heart of Apokolips at the center of Earth. But what is the Heart of Apokolips? And how are its origins tied to Krypton?! And why doesn't Darkseid's Legion want Superman to find out?! $4.99 10/22/2025

