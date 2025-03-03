Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Legion Of Super Heroes

Superman & The Absolute Universe Version Of The Legion Of Super-Heroes

Superman #23 and the Absolute Universe version of The Legion Of Super-Heroes from DC Comics... already? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Discover the shocking return of Zod in Superman #23, setting up a massive event in the DC Universe.

Lois Lane's Superwoman uncovers future possibilities, confronting new dangers and the powerful Time Trapper.

Explore Darkseid's version of Legion Of Super-Heroes from the Absolute Universe invading DC continuity.

Meet the Omega Legion invading DC Classic, with fan-favorite characters potentially transformed.

Spoilers for the end of Superman #23, but it did come out last week. In which we saw the return of Zod ahead of an expected and predicted Zod event…

Lois Lane's Superwoman getting glimpse of futures to come…

And the dangers of Darkseid underlined…

But also a return to the DC All In Special from last year, which saw Booster Gold on a Darkseid version of the DC Absolute Earth, with Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Superman…

A story told in two different directions from two different sides but culminating in the same double page spread.

And the appearance of Darkseid's Legion Of Super-Heroes, seemingly native to the Absolute DC Earth.

And at the end of Superman #23? That's the Omega Legion Of Super-Heroes we see. Are these the Absolute versions of Lightning Lad, Cosmic Boy, and Saturn Girl from the All-In Special invading the main DC Comics continuity already? Looks like it. And what did they do with Booster Gold?

But whatever is going on, and whether this is the Absolute Universe invading DC Classic Universe already, we will have to wait until the summer is over….

SUPERMAN #23

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Dan Mora

SUPERWOMAN…LOST IN TIME! As the man of steel battles for the life of his deadliest adversary Doomsday, Superwoman travels across time and space to unlock the secrets of the Time Trapper! What life-shattering secrets lurk at the end of time? What clues can Lois Lane find to save the future? And can these answers be uncovered in time to halt Time Trapper's evolution into God-Mode? Find out in this essential chapter of the Many Deaths of Doomsday Saga! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/26/2025

