The Hulk May Be Immortal But He Is Also Late

Where inn the world is the Immortal Hulk? We've looked at big delays to both Non-Stop Spider-Man and Children Of The Atom this morning, but there are other Marvel titles suffering similar fates. Now when reporting such delays on Bleeding Cool, we usually don't bother with comics that have slipped one, two or three weeks, only when they are a month or more late. So don't expect mention of Champions #4, Marvel #5, MODOK #3, King In Black: Captain America #1, King In Black: Return Of The Valkyries #3, Captain America #27 or Black Widow #5 (apart from what we already told you.)

Instead we are looking at Immortal Hulk. The next issue, Immortal Hulk #42 intended for December 2020, has slipped into 2021, scheduled for the 13th of January. Immortal Hulk #43 intended for January is now scheduled for the 3rd of February. And Immortal Hulk #44 has slipped from February to the 3rd of March. Expect a skip week in Marvel Comics' March 2021 solicitations so that they can catch up.

The Chris Claremont Anniversary Special has also slipped, from December to the 6th of January, one year later as far as anniversaries go. So Chris Claremont will have to wait a few weeks form his Christmas present from Marvel Comics. Maybe he'll get comps for Christmas. X-Men for X-Mas.

While Conan The Barbarian #18 has slipped from December all the way to the 27th of January.

Marvel Comics collections are also arriving, with Hey It's Deadpool hardcover planned for the summer, arriving on the 6th of January, as well as the autumn-planned Guardians Of The Galaxy By Donny Cates hardcover, the Marvel Masterworks Captain America Vol 13 hardcover and the X-Men by Chris Claremont and Jim Lee Omnibus. That will be quite a way to welcome the New Year for comic shops, with all those hardcovers arriving at once.