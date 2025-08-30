Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: amazing spider-man, peter parker

The Identities Of The Amazing Spider-Men, Revealed (Spider Spoilers)

Article Summary Amazing Spider-Man #11 reveals shocking new identities for the Spider-Men currently in action.

Peter Parker is missing in space, with someone secretly posing as him back on Earth.

A more violent Spider-Man is unmasked.

Key plot twists involve clones, old foes, and the mystery of how long the deception lasted.

This week sees the publication of Amazing Spider-Man #11. With Peter Parker, or someone who looks like him at least, on another planet, eking out an existence. Long enough to grow a beard…

That's from the preview. But Bleeding Cool goes further than that if we can. In Amazing Spider-Man #9, Peter Parker was out of sorts with everyone, it seemed.

And we saw this standoff on Earth, the following issue.

We asked "Clone? Parallel dimension Spider-Verse variant? Mushroom duplicate? Ben Reilly? Kaine? A symbiote? Hey, maybe one of them is a robot." Well, no robots, no mushrooms, no variants but…

So who is who? Well, neither is Peter Parker, he's off in space. And in Amazing Spider-Man #11 we get some answers.

Peter Parker is Ben Reilly, the clone of Peter Parker who has all his memories. And who has been waiting since Amazing Spider-Man #60 a year ago…

So.. how long has he been posing as Peter Parker? Hellgate? Before Hellgate? How far back? Long enough for the real Peter Parker to grow a beard. But as for this Earth-bound Spider-Man, with more violent tendencies and more offensive weapons? It's Kaine, right? got to be Kaine…

Okay, maybe not Kaine. Well, this Spider-Man is having difficulties reconciling who he is and who he wants to be. But that's nothing particularly new for this man under the mask.

Norman Osborn. Former Green Goblin and now the new Spider-Man of the Marvel Universe. Well, the one on Earth anyway… Marvel Comics published Amazing Spider-Man #11 on Wednesday.

Amazing Spider-Man #11 by Joe Kelly, Saldin Ahmed, Lee Gatlin, Jason Loo, John Romita Jr., Pere Perez, Pepe Larraz

SPIDEY GOES COSMIC! A tale of two Spider-Men…One Spider-Man swings around New York City meting out justice in an unfriendly matter. Another Spider-Man is found in a distant solar system running with strange companions. One such companion? A stranger named SYMBIE making his FIRST APPEARANCE! The next major chapter in Spider-Man's life begins here!

