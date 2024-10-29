Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: ben reilly, Chasm

Ben Reilly's Eternal Future in Amazing Spider-Man #60 & Chasm #3

Article Summary Ben Reilly and Kaine clash with Druig's manipulation in Chasm: Curse of Kaine #3.

Amazing Spider-Man #60 sees Chasm confronting Spider-Man in Zeb Wells' finale.

Chasm and Kaine, caught in Druig's web, face new challenges in these Marvel releases.

Betrayal and whispers complicate Ben Reilly's fate as Chasm's story unfolds.

Druig of the Eternals, a genetically superior offshoot race of humanity, often attempts to usurp power and control them but is always allowed back into Eternal society after each encounter to preserve unity as part of the cycle of events. But in tomorrow's Chasm: Curse Of Kaine #3, it looks like he is extending his manipulations to the Spider-people. Specifically Ben Parker and Kaine.

With his manipulation focused now on Ben Reilly, clone of Peter Parker, who once believed himself to be Peter Parker, formerly Scarlet Spider, now known as the demonic entity called Chasm.

And extending that to another clone, Kaine, who still goes by Scarlet Spider.

Which may also explain the goings on in Amazing Spider-Man #60, also out tomorrow. Which has Chasm bump heads with Spider-Man again, as Zeb Wells looks to wrap up his run.

And may initially seem as if they are taking the opportunity to bring this particular plot to an end…

… suddenly managed not to.

With two separate stories doubling down on this.

And learning that, no, Ben Parker wants it all again. The suggestion that he is owed more in life whispered in his ear?

The whispering just got very loud indeed…

CHASM CURSE OF KAINE #3 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

AUG240813

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Andrea Broccardo (CA) Mark Bagley

Druig, the most terrifying Eternal, has found that playing with spiders is good fun. He's taken purchase in Chasm's brain and has now set his sight on Chasm's brother Kaine. Chasm thought his brain couldn't be MORE fractured. He was wrong. Rated TIn Shops: Oct 30, 2024SRP: $3.99 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #60

MARVEL COMICS

AUG240793

(W) Zeb Wells, Joe Kelly (A) Ed McGuinness, Various (CA) John Romita Jr.

SPECIAL OVERSIZED FINALE! Zeb Wells says goodbye to the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN in style with his collaborators JOHN ROMITA JR., ED McGUINNESS and some other special surprise guests. When one era ends though, another begins as THE EIGHT DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN gets a special prelude by JOE KELLY! Rated TIn Shops: Oct 30, 2024 SRP: $7.99

