The Killing Format – DC Comics Cancels The Joker Vol 2 In Paperback DC Comics has informed retailers that the softcover version of The Joker volume 2 has been cancelled. You'll have to make room for hardcover.

The recent Joker series was James Tynion IV's remaining link to the Batman books, after he chose to quit DC Comics for Substack. Initially drawn by Guillem March. Carried on by others, it recently came to an end – replaced with other Joker books – telling the story of Jim Gordon's manhunt of the Joker. And has been collected in three hardcovers, and one trade paperback. But for those collecting the trade paperbacks you may have to wait a lot longer as DC Comics has informed retailers that the softcover version of volume 2 has been cancelled. You'll have to make room for The Joker: Vol. 2 hardcover. The listing was still up for the 25th of July 2023, but from DC Comics not even Amazon will be getting copies, let alone comic book stores.

The Joker 2 Paperback – July 25, 2023

by IV Tynion, James (Author), Guillem March The Joker is on the run and James Gordon is tracking right behind him! Following the events of The Joker Vol. 1 (Infinite Frontier and the Joker War), the Joker is on the run and now he's off to Europe?! Jim Gordon pursues the madman, but the seeds of doubt begin to sprout…if The Joker didn't gas Arkham Asylum, who did? And what's the next move for Vengeance, daughter of Bane? This story will leave you searching for answers at every turn—and even questioning if Gordon will risk his own life to save…The Joker? Collecting The Joker #6-9 and The Joker 2021 Annual #1!

UPDATE: Looks like the paperback has been pulled from Amazon by DC since I posted writing this article. That was fast. We also had a The Joker 3 Hardcover out on the 21st of February 21, 2023 but if the second collection is not coming out in paperback, then odds are that this won't either…

