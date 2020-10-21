The King In Black Checklist, In Today's Marvel Comics

Some of today's Marvel Comics feature a full checklist for The King In Black event. And while some crossover events state that you don't have to buy every tie-in to enjoy the experience, The King In Black appears to have been learning from X OF Swords and is demanding the opposite.

So that's you told. Even the Handbook, apparently. Though saying that, the X Of Swords handbook is really, really good. Let's break that down into copy-and-pasteable text.

NOVEMBER 2020 SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: KING IN BLACK #1 (OF 5) DECEMBER 2020 ATLANTIS ATTACKS #5 BLACK CAT #1 KING IN BLACK #1 & #2 (OF 5) KING IN BLACK HANDBOOK #1 KING IN BLACK: IMMORTAL HULK #1 KING IN BLACK: IRON MAN/DOCTOR DOOM #1 KING IN BLACK: NAMOR #1 &- #2 (OF 5) SPIDER-WOMAN #7 SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: KING IN BLACK #2 THE UNION #I (OF 5) VENOM #31 JANUARY 2021 BLACK CAT #2 DAREDEVIL #26 DEADPOOL #10 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #10 KING IN BLACK #3 KING IN BLACK: BLACK KNIGHT #1 KING IN BLACK: GWENOM VS CARNAGE #1 (OF 3) KING IN BLACK: NAMOR #3 KING IN BLACK: PLANET OF THE SYMBIOTES #1 (OF 3) KING IN BLACK: THUNDERBOLTS #1 (OF 3) RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES #I & #2 (OF 4) SAVAGE AVENGERS #17 SPIDER-WOMAN #8 SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: KING IN BLACK #3 THE UNION #2 VENOM #32

Oh and there's a little bit of black-and-white art from Ryan Stegman and JP Mayer too…

Here's how Marvel are defining the latest:

The long-dreaded arrival of Knull, god of the symbiotes, is almost at hand. Backed by a massive army of symbiotic monsters, the terrifying new villain poses a threat unlike any the Marvel Universe has ever seen. The latest chapter in writer Donny Cates and artist Ryan Stegman's radical reshaping of the Venom mythos, KING IN BLACK is an event years in the making that will change everything you thought you knew about symbiotes.

