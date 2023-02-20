The Last Jewish Daughter Of Kaifeng in Fairsquare May 2023 Solicits The Spirit Of The Water joins Leandro Fernandez and Rodolfo Santullo's Far South: Crooks, Pimps & Gauchos in Fairsquare's May 2023 solicits

Fabrice Sapolsky, Fei Chen, Ho Seng Hui bring comic books' only Jewish-Asian character, The Spirit Of The Water to her own Intertwined spin-off title, The Last Jewish Dsaughter Of Kaifeng in time for both Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month as well as Jewish American Heritage Month. It is joined by Leandro Fernandez and Rodolfo Santullo creating a new pulp fiction series of comic books, beginning with Far South: Crooks, Pimps & Gauchos. And all in Fairsquare's May 2023 solicits and solicitations, below.

INTERTWINED LAST JEWISH DAUGHTER OF KAIFENG #1 CVR A

FAIRSQUARE COMICS LLC

(W) Fabrice Sapolsky (A) Fei Chen, Ho Seng Hui (CA) Fabrice Sapolsky

In time for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month as well as Jewish American Heritage Month, fan-favorite series INTERTWINED is back with a 64 page special dedicated to the only Asian Jewish character in comics: the new Spirit of Water!

After the events of the original INTERTWINED series, Leah Ai Tian's life has changed drastically. She had been dragged in Juan Jin's adventures with the Spirits of WuXing against her will and Lady Xia passed on the mantle of Champion of the Water Element to her right before she was murdered.

Now, Leah fights along the Spirits of the Earth, Wood, Fire and Metal to preserve the balance of the universe while fully living her Jewish faith. But her past has come back to haunt her.

Why did she really leave Kaifeng and China? And what do Mob Lord Yuk-Long wants so much that he sent his goons all the way to Chinatown New York to find her?

INTERTWINED: THE LAST JEWISH DAUGHTER OF KAIFENG is a fast paced action adventure tale dealing with deep real life issues: the meaning of faith in a country that, at that time, doesn't recognize Judaism as a religion, the condition of women in the early 1970s and freedom of choice.

Brought to you by original creators Fabrice Sapolsky and Fred Pham Chuong with art by new sensational artists Fei Chen and Ho Seng Hui with colors by Walter Pereyra.

Featuring covers by the two creators, Fabrice Sapolsky and Fred Pham Chuong, as well as praised artists Nick Bradshaw, Gerald Parel, Franck Uzan and Will Torres.

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 12.99

FAR SOUTH CROOKS PIMPS & GAUCHOS #1 CVR A (MR)

FAIRSQUARE COMICS LLC

(W) Rodolfo Santullo (A / CA) Leandro Fernandez

An arid and wild land, cut off from the world. Tough and hot blooded men. Crime. Alcohol. Revenge: This is where the taciturn Montoya runs a bar. A bar where the worst scoundrels in the area come to settle their differences or talk about their setbacks.

What happens in the FAR SOUTH stays in the Far South!

Created by bestselling international author Rodolfo Santullo and THE OLD GUARD superstar artist Leandro Fernandez, FAR SOUTH will take you to the merciless world of these cowboys through a series of short stories of jubilant violence, "SIN CITY style", in the ancient land of the Gauchos! A different kind of Western.

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 9.99

