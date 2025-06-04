Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: mary jane, Paul Rabin

The Latest For Peter Parker, Mary Jane & Paul Rabin (Spider-Spoilers)

The Latest For Peter Parker, Mary Jane, Dylan Brock and Paul Rabin in Amazing Spider-Man #5 and All-New Venom #7 (Spider Spoilers)

Article Summary Amazing Spider-Man #5 delivers shocking Hobgoblin action and witty new catchphrases from Joe Kelly.

All-New Venom #7 explores Paul Rabin's attempts to bond with Dylan Brock as a father figure.

Peter Parker faces turmoil while Mary Jane and Paul find their roles shifting in NYC's superpowered chaos.

Tensions and humor run high as Spider-Man and Venom worlds collide in Marvel's latest issues.

Today sees the publication of Amazing Spider-Man #5, again with the shockingly insane superhero comic book art of Pepe Larraz. But let's also not dismiss the writing of Joe Kelly, who gives Hobgoblin a new phrase.

"As high as an angel's fart". Marvel Comics has come a long way, hasn't it? While in All-New Venom #7, Al Ewing is writing Mary Jane's current lover, Paul Rabin, trying to be a father figure to Dylan Brock.

After all, Peter Parker was no great shakes at that age either.

Okay, so there are some words Joe Kelly can't use.

And maybe there might be a rapprochement between Paul and Dylan?

Just as there was between Peter and Brian way back when?

So what better place for a proto-foster son and a proto-foster father to bond than in a burger chain with vegan options for topknots? Any comments about the taste from Spider-Man?

Yeah, I think I'm with Peter and Dylan on this one. Now, where's Mary Jane when you need her?

Oh, there she is, courtesy of Carlos Gomez. All-New Venom #7 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez, and Amazing Spider-Man #5 by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz are published today from Marvel Comics.

ALL NEW VENOM #7

(W) Al Ewing (A) Carlos Gomez (CA) Adam Kubert

VENOM VS. ANTI-VENOM! If Flash Thompson doesn't take down the new Venom, his superiors will make sure it's Dylan Brock who pays the price. But now that Flash knows who the new Venom is, can he pull the trigger on the human being underneath? And if he can't…which sinister Spider-villain is waiting in the wings to do it for him? Rated T+ In Shops: Jun 04, 2025 SRP: $4.99 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #5

(W) Joe Kelly (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

NO HOPE AGAINST THE HOBGOBLIN! As HOBGOBLIN's assault tears SPIDER-MAN's mind (and limbs) apart, Kingsley unleashes his wrath on those nearest and dearest to Peter Parker. And this is a deadly race against time Spider-Man can't afford to lose – even as he risks losing his sanity to win! Rated T In Shops: Jun 04, 2025 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!