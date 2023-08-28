Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: dawn of dc, green lantern

The Lost, And Regained, Powers of Hal Jordan Green Lantern (Spoilers)

Hal Jordan, Green Lantern, has been away for a couple of months, asleep at the wheel. Literally. And when he returns, something has changed.

Hal Jordan, Green Lantern, has been away for a couple of months, asleep at the wheel. Literally. That's what Knight Terrors did, put the DC Universe to sleep for nine weeks. He will return in Green Lantern #3, in September, but something has changed. We may not know why. But Hal Jordan will be falling to his death. Admittedly not for the first time. But for whatever reason, his Green Lantern ring cuts out when he tries to fly into deep space. It no longer provides translations for him. And he can now change the colour of his constructs so that they look realistic rather than just glowing green. which is also how it used to go down back in the old days…

GREEN LANTERN #3 CVR A XERMANICO

(W) Jeremy Adams, Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Xermanico, Montos (CA) Xermanico

Hal learns more about his mysterious Green Lantern ring while Sinestro makes a deal with the mysterious Guild to launch a full-scale attack on Ferris Air. The Green Lantern is now faced with the realization that his greatest enemy is back on Earth and undoubtedly up to no good. FEATURING JOHN STEWART HOMECOMING: PART THREE–THE LEAD-IN STORY TO GREEN LANTERN: WAR JOURNAL! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 9/12/2023 GREEN LANTERN #4 CVR A XERMANICO

(W) Jeremy Adams, Peter J. Tomasi (A) Xermanico, David Lafuente (CA) Xermanico

GUEST-STARRING THE FLASH! NEW CHARACTER DEBUT: SINSON! After Sinestro's attack on Ferris Air, Hal calls in a fast friend for help. This brave and bold duo comes one step closer to uncovering the mystery of Sinestro's plans, all while Hal continues to figure out what it means to be the only Green Lantern on Earth! PLUS: Meet the all-new character SINSON, in the first installment of a prelude story the to upcoming Sinister Sons by Peter J. Tomasi and David Lafuente! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/10/2023 GREEN LANTERN #5 CVR A XERMANICO

(W) Jeremy Adams, Peter J. Tomasi (A) Xermanico, David Lafuente (CA) Xermanico

THE RAGE OF THAAL SINESTRO! Sinestro has seized control of Ferris Air! As the rage builds to cataclysmic levels within Hal Jordan's most vicious adversary, the power of the Red Lantern ring has turned Sinestro's wrath into a planetwide fury! Hal's only hope? To break United Planets law and lure the villain out into the final frontier… Then, in Rise of the Sinson: Part Two, Sinson's plan becomes clear: to claim his legacy, he must seek out his father…and face him in combat! The march toward Sinister Sons continues in this epic prequel installment! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/14/2023

