The Love Life Of Captain Marvel Takes Quite A Twist (Major Spoilers)

In the Captain Marvel comic books, Carol Danvers has taken a trip to her future in the Brave New World storyline. During which she met her namesake, Carol Rhodes, daughter of her boyfriend James Rhodes, War Machine – but not her own daughter.

In last month's Captain Marvel #26, Carol Danvers returned the present day, to meet up with her old colleagues – and James Rhodes.

That's never a good line for anyone to hear, right? Let alone from Captain Marvel.

Lot's of people want to know their future, there are industries both scientific, mathematic and mystical set up trying to work it out for people willing to pay a lot. But what if you don't like what you find?

"It's not you, it's the future you and the future you's daughter who isn't mine" is, at least, an original break up line from this time around.

But that was that. And in Captain Marvel #27, Carol Danvers has to deal with it in the only way she knows how. By punching a lot of big monsters all over the world, then being forced to go out with the girls and definitely not drinking anything stronger than seltzer, given her past.

Anything to distract. But then distractions come in all sorts of different shaped… bottles.

And suddenly we are getting a lot closer to a magical rebound.

A little self-justification and then suddenly…

Oh boy. A Multiverse of temporary madness? Did he use his wand? Does this mean an outpouring of Brie Larsen and Benedict Cumberbatch memes to match?

CAPTAIN MARVEL #27

JAN210679

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) David Lopez (CA) Marco Checchetto

SWIPE RIGHT, CAPTAIN MARVEL!

Carol Danvers is back! Or is she? Devastated by her breakup with Rhodey, Carol can't seem to get back into her groove. Sure, monsters are still getting punched, but things are also getting missed…and boy, oh boy, is she grouchy. Before she can drive them fully insane, Carol's friends stage an intervention that looks a hell of a lot like speed dating. With friends like these, who needs enemies?! Featuring beloved Captain Marvel veteran artist David Lopez! Rated T+In Shops: Mar 17, 2021SRP: $3.99