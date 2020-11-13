Brigid, Daughter Of Thor, Sees Captain Marvel #23 Jump to $13 on eBay

This is the solicitation for Captain Marvel #23 published last week from Marvel Comics.

CAPTAIN MARVEL #23

MARVEL COMICS

SEP200687

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Lee Garbett (CA) Jorge Molina

MEET THE VILLAIN OF THE CENTURY!

The future is here – and haunting Captain Marvel! New York City is in chaos, and all her strongest allies are gone. But the enemy has only grown stronger with time. The child of [REDACTED] and [REDACTED] makes Carol Danvers' life a living hell…and you're gonna love every second of it.

32 PGS./Rated T+In Shops: Nov 04, 2020 SRP: $3.99

It's not Namor's kid that is getting the attention on the aftermarket, however. Instead, it's Brigid, daughter of Thor. And that is why Captain Marvel #23 is selling, standard cover, raw from $10 to $13 right now. As Captain Marvel continues her own Days Of Future Past in the near future of the Marvel Universe.

As for her mother? Maybe that's for another time. But is she worthy?

Seems not. To be fair, worthiness is overrated. Thor is dead, his hammer is just sitting there, unpicked up.

And Brigid still has a hammer of her own.

And knows how to use it…

Brigid's adventures will continue in Captain Marvel #24. And all over eBay, no doubt. Of course, a lot of other folk look a bit different in Captain Marvel's days as well.

CAPTAIN MARVEL #24

MARVEL COMICS

OCT200644

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Lee Garbett, Belen Ortega (CA) Jorge Molina

FRIENDS OR FODDER?

Captain Marvel finds new allies in this strange new world – but is she sending them to their deaths? As the secrets behind Ove and his stronghold are revealed, Carol and her team find themselves dramatically outgunned. Meanwhile, the mysteries surrounding how and why Carol is here begin to reveal themselves – and they're not what anyone expected!

Rated T+In Shops: Dec 09, 2020

SRP: $3.99