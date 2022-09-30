Bleeding Cool's NYCC Afterparty List, From Ice T to Bad Idea Dead Dog

New York Comic Con – NYCC – isn't quite the insanely massive party convention that San Diego Comic-Con was. But sure, there are plenty of things happening. One of them involves Ice T and Coco, another has Bad Idea's dead dog. Here are a few of the bigger and badder parties at the show next week. If you have more to add, let me know.

Wednesday, the 5th of October:

GeekLifeRules: NY Cosplay Cabaret – Road to NYCC 2022 8-9.30pm. Producers Club Theaters 358 West 44th Street $30

The NY Cosplay Cabaret returns to LIVE performance during its hybrid 2022 season with our all-new, in-person 5th Annual kick-off to the New York Comic Con weekend. A cast of Cosplayer Performers both old and new come together to showcase their amazing talents and cosplays for your entertainment in music, comedy, and parody. Hosted by New York multi-hyphenate entertainers Kate Hoover (Cranky Cabaret) and Lawrence Neals (Carnival Cruises & Hard Rock AC) and Cat Smith (WHOlanta and French Woods Performing Arts Camp)

Thursday, the 6th of October:

The Photography Of Gerry Duggan, ModernFanataic X Comics Beat, 8pm-midnight McHale's Bar, 351 W 51st Street, RSVP to brandon@modernfanatic.com.

NYCC MOST EPIC GameHouse After Party! Powered by BlerdCon & Coexist! Coexist GameHouse 325 W 38 St $30

NYC's newest Video Gaming Bar & Lounge in Times Square is only steps away from Javits! Dance the night away or Kickback and Chill with DJ IiinoSounds at the paradise closest to the largest convention in NYC! The Coexist GameHouse has 3-Floors, Over 20K Video games with a room for board, card and tabletop games, plus multiple lounges, food, 2 bars, a dance floor with a stage and so much more and for this one low price, you have access to it all

Friday, the 7th of October:

Fandom NYCC Party with Ice-T, Coco, Czarface, Kool Keith, and DJ Kevie Kev Rockwell. Z2 Comcis x Art Rap. HK Hall, 605 W 48th Street, 8pm.

SNIKT: GEEKS OUT's UNOFFICIAL NYCC AFTER-PARTY from 6pm at Industry Bar, 355 W 52nd Street $15

We're bringing a bit of Hellfire to Hell's Kitchen for a night of geeky drag, dancing, and cosplay. Show off your amazing skills in our cosplay contest for your chance to win some prizes. Featuring performances by: Megami, D'Hoops & Glittystarlet, Crimson Kitty, Ricky Rosè, and Audrey Phoenix. Geeks OUT will also be present at the Queer Lounge at NYCC (1C01-1C02) at New York Comic Con this year with programming, trivia, cosplay workshops, and more. Cosplay contest to flaunt your geekiness; no prior entry necessary. We have prizes for our winners valued at over $100. It will be a great night of cocktails, cosplay and dance moves. Get your tickets early! Save $5 by purchasing them here. Price increases to $20 at the door. 21+.

Super Unofficial NY Party

Somic BoomBox: Come party with us after the #superunofficial popup with some of the coolest anime streetwear brands

The #1 Comic-Con Yacht Party NYC: COSPLAY BOAT, Pier 40 Hornblower Cruises & Events 353 West St, , 21+, $40

Saturday, the 8th of October:

Memorial for Mike Pascuillo, friends and family, invite only.

The Hive After Dark, The Pavilion at the Javits Center, 8-11pm

A Doomcoming celebration inspired by the Original Series, Yellowjackets. Step deep into the woods where you'll mix, mingle and dance like only the trees are watching. Party like there's no tomorrow… because in the wilderness, there might not be. This exclusive NYCC party is for VIP, 4-Day, Saturday, Press and 4-Day Pro NYCC ticket holders only. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. You must be 21+ to attend.

Sonicboombox NYCC Cosplay & Dance Party, SPIN 48 East 23rd Street

FREE Crunchyroll swag for the first 200 fans

FREE Voodoo Ranger IPA for the first 100 fans

FREE ping pong and more

Photobooth, dancing, cosplay, and more

One lucky cosplayer will win a 8" Black Panther figure signed by artist Kanokid

With special guests Fantastic Frankey & Dimitri Beauchamp

Music by DJ Taylor Senpai

Sponsored by Crunchyroll, Newtown HQNew Belgium

Cosplay encouraged but not required. NYCC badge not required. Must be 21+

Admission: $30 at door (cash only) – $15 in advance online.

CAM GIRL Presents Comic-Con Boat Party NYC 2022, Hornblower's Pier 15 & Pier 40, Boards: 9:30 PM, Departs: 10:30 PM, Returns: 1:30 AM, Ends: 2 AM,

Come aboard the #1 Comic-Con Boat Party in New York. Short Distance from the Javitz Centre! MAIN STAGE feat. CAM GIRL Support: OTAKUS with ATTITUDE: KYON | SOME KID. Rain or Shine. 21 & over with proper ID. A limited number of tables are available. Email us for reservations rsvp@iboatnyc.com DRESS CODE POLICY: COSPLAY FRIENDLY

21+ NYCC After Party! Absalom 223 Degraw Avenue Teaneck, New Jersey

10 mins by bus from NYC! Dance Party! Cosplay Contest! Karaoke! Gaming! 8-9 PM Gaming 10-11 PM Karaoke 11-1 AM Dance Party $20 Early Bird

WWE eXtreme Rules Viewing Party & NY Comic Con After Party at Jack Demsey's 36 West 33rd, 7-11pm.

YEP! I LIKE WRESTLING presents/NO COVER w/purchase of food/drinks ($25 min, per person) Doors open at 7 pm | eXtreme Rules will be shown with FULL Audio. All ages.

The #1 Comic-Con Boat Party NYC: COSPLAY MEGA YACHT, 10pm-2am, Pier 40 Hornblower Cruises & Events 353 West St, 21+, $40

Sunday, the 9th of October:

Bad Idea/Shortboxed Dead Dog Party. A party for comic book industry insiders held on Sunday night at a currently unidentified Manhattan bar with a lot of comics history (too much to hope it's Mollys, I guess). We understand that the guest list is very select, and if you don't know about it, you are probably not on it. Unless you get your agents to start making a fuss. It aims to be the New York Comic Con version of the Graphitti Dead Dog party of San Diego Comic-Cons passim. And if you can't get in, there's always…



Heavy Metal Live – Comic Con Afterparty ft. Meirlin & Otakus With Attitude Doors 10:30pm / Show 11pm

General Admission – Standing Room • $20 Advance

• Limited Seating Available First Come, First Served

VIP Side Wing Seating • $99 Advance / $110 Day of Show. All Ages.

