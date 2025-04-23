Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: green lantern, hell

The Most Unlikely Green Lantern In Hell (Green Lantern #22 Spoilers)

The most unlikely Green Lantern in Hell (Green Lantern #22 Spoilers)

Today's Green Lantern #22 by Jeremy Adams and Xermanico sees God's emissary, the Phantom Stranger, the archangel Zauriel, and Hal Jordan head to St Patrick's Purgatory, an ancient pilgrimage site on Station Island in Lough Derg, County Donegal, where legend has it that a vision of Jesus Christ showed Saint Patrick a cave, an entrance to the purgatory realm between Heaven and Hell.

It even made it onto early maps and was the only Irish site designated on Martin Behaim's world map of 1492 and it has been a pilgrimage site for over a thousand years. Here's where Xermanico got his reference.

A quick boat trip and you can get these yourself, no key to hell necessary. And purgatory is meant to be very different to Hell. But here we go, the angel, the stranger and the lantern. And they are getting a bad feeling about this.

Because it turns out someone is there waiting for them. Not surprising given how many souls all three will have dispatched in their time, directly or not. But this is not one of them. Indeed it's someone that Hal once knew…

Even if it wasn't anyone he was expecting.

G'Nort? He first appeared in Justice League International #10 in 1988, created by Keith Giffen and J. M. DeMatteis, and modelled on Ed Norton from The Honeymooners. Incompetent but loyal, he was given his rings by the Weaponers of Qward, who sought to discredit the Green Lantern Corps. He's died a couple of times, which may explain why he's in Hell… but not exactly why he's in hell. I mean, he's G'Nort for goodness sake. What did someone get him to sign?

