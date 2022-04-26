The Naming Of Wonder Girl & The Tiarmory in Trial Of The Amazons

Amind the murders, whodunnits and internal politics, The Trial Of The Amazons sees the final issue of Wonder Girl by Joelle Jones, now reformatted to a Trial of The Amazons mini-series. But given that Yara Flor isn't actually called Wonder Girl during the series, maybe it's time to get on with that. But not before Diana and Tara visit a most sacred place in Thiamyscria, with a great name.

The Tiar-mory. Tairmory. Ti-armory. Wherever you want to place the hyphen or not, and courtesy of Becky Cloonan. All of Wonder Woman's headpieces over the years, including the big sunglasses. And one for Yara Flor…

Naming conventions for superhero comic books don't always match from one century to the other I guess.

Hey, at least Cassie and Donna exist now. And both canonically Wonder Girls too. They said the words.

Look, Diana was born over a century ago, she needs a little slack when it comes to these things, okay Yara? Everyone is a girl from her perspective…

TRIAL OF THE AMAZONS #2 (OF 2) CVR A JIM CHEUNG

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jim Cheung

Written by Stephanie Williams, Vita Ayala, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, and Joelle Jones Art by Joelle Jones, Elena Casagrande, Skylar Patridge, and Laura Braga With the trial postponed and the greater evil revealed, the very existence of the Amazons is at stake! A foe from Diana's past has come through Doom's Doorway seeking revenge and anarchy to destroy Wonder Woman and her people once and for all. Only then can he escape Themyscira and bring Man's World to its knees! Now the Amazons must unite to save their way of life and carry out the sacred mission of peace and justice passed down to them by the goddesses all those years ago. Led by Wonder Woman, these women are now ready for the battle they've spent all their lives preparing for. Can anything stop the combined strength of the Bana-Mighdall, Esquecida, and Themyscirans? Find out in the final chapter of our crossover that will change the world of the Amazons for good!