The Orville Writer Launches Own Comic Set On The SS George H.W. Bush

David A. Goodman, is a writer on tv sci-fi comedies such as The Orville and Futurama, where he was also a co-executive producer and for which he wrote the Star Trek parody episode Where No Fan Has Gone Before. On the back of that, he then wrote for Star Trek: Enterprise which felt like a Star Trek parody. He also wrote the film Honor Society, which premiered earlier this year on Paramount+. He has now written a new comic book drawn by Álvaro Sarraseca of Turok, The Lost City Explorers, Carmine, Vampirella Vs Purgatori and Purgatori, and coloured by Jordi Escuin Llorach. "It's the future, and serving aboard the S.S. Bush is the worst job in the fleet. The Captain is every terrible, self-centered boss you've ever had, more concerned with what he bought on Space eBay than he is in getting the work done; the Communications Officer always seems to be on a personal call, and nothing gets fixed because the Chief Engineer really is only interested in hitting on his coworkers. They're on a simple cargo run, and the biggest threat to the ship is the fact that the Operations Officer, the one guy holding it all together, is updating his resume. What could go wrong?"

"Most of the people in the world work in jobs they hate, and I don't think that will be any different in the future," says David A. Goodman, "the human adventure is figuring out how you're going to get through the day without getting fired. I think we will relate to the crew of this ship, and enjoy their travels because it's not happening to us."

Space Job #1 (of 4) will be available in comic shops from Dark Horse Comics on the 9th of February, 2023.