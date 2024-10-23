Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Spider-Boy, spider-girl

The Power Of The New Spider-Girl (Spider-Boy #12 Spoilers)

Spider-Girl makes her big appearance in today's Spider-Girl #12... in costume, that is. But what tricks is she hiding in her web-spinners?

Article Summary Spider-Girl debuts her costume and barbed wire webbing in Spider-Boy #12, a new sidekick for Bullseye.

Will Spider-Girl escape Bullseye's hold? Her barbed wire webbing hints at future surprises for Spider-Boy.

Spider-Girl returns in Spider-Boy #13 to unveil her secret origin and challenge Spider-Boy's alliances.

Spider-Boy joins Daredevil in a fierce open maw tournament, testing limits against Earth's toughest villains.

Spider-Girl makes her big appearance in today's Spider-Girl #12… in costume, that is. The new sidekick for Bullseye, she appears to have something that Spider-Boy does not… spider-webbing. But not ordinary spider-webbing, oh no.

This spider-webbing comes with an added kick.

Barbed wire webbing. Nasty. Will she keep it if she ever comes out from under Bullesye's influence? Something she doesn't show any sign of yet? Spider-Girl will be back in the next Spider-Boy in five weeks time at the end of November. Will she be hanging around after that? Well, it worked for Spider-Boy.

SPIDER-BOY #12

MARVEL COMICS

AUG240822

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) Paco Medina

THE ALL-NEW … SPIDER-GIRL?! We were NOT kidding! After the recent status quo shake-up, Spider-Boy's life really will NEVER be the same again! In light of what happened, maybe it's time for Bailey Briggs to be someone else's sidekick. Get ready Daredevil, because here comes The "Boy Without Fear"! Also in this issue: Bullseye and the secretest secret character of them all. Rated TIn Shops: Oct 23, 2024 SRP: $4.99

SPIDER-BOY #13

MARVEL COMICS

SEP240860

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) Paco Medina

THE SECRET ORIGIN OF SPIDER-GIRL! Is she friend or foe? It's not looking good for Spider-Boy. This will be a fatal issue, especially once you learn about THE GOLDEN FANG and why it may mean the death of Spider-Boy AND Daredevil! Rated TIn Shops: Nov 27, 2024 SRP: $4.99

SPIDER-BOY #14

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240714

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) Paco Medina

THE TOURNAMENT OF THE OPEN MAW CONTINUES!

• Spider-Boy wasn't supposed to be on this adventure with Daredevil…and now has to fight the toughest of the toughest on planet Earth.

• Spider-Boy's rule to only fight villains his speed isn't one these opponents will be abiding by…

RATED TIn Shops: Dec 25, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!