The Promise Collection 1946: Superheroes of the Atom
"That bomb had more power than 20,000 tons of T.N.T. It had more than two thousand times the blast power of the British "Grand Slam" which is the largest bomb ever yet used in the history of warfare," said President Harry S. Truman during his speech announcing the first usage of the atomic bomb in war on August 6, 1945."With this bomb we have now added a new and revolutionary increase in destruction to supplement the growing power of our armed forces. In their present form these bombs are now in production and even more powerful forms are in development. It is an atomic bomb. It is a harnessing of the basic power of the universe. The force from which the sun draws its power has been loosed against those who brought war." The fan who assembled the Promise Collection would soon absorb some of the background and particulars of this event through direct references in comic books like Atoman Comics #1 and Four Favorites #22.
It was a moment that would change world history in a fundamental way, and within months these changes would begin to seep into the fabric of our culture, including comic books. Before early 1946, the most prominent usage of the word "atom" in comic books was probably from the character of that name who appeared in All-American Comics and who was also a member of the Justice Society in All-Star Comics — which the fan who assembled the Promise Collection had recently begun reading by this time. In the years and decades after 1946, the Children of the Atom would transform comics and the way people think about them in a fundamental way. But 1946 itself was the year that the cultural impact of the atomic age and the Men of the Atom would begin to emerge in comic books.
Welcome to Part 11 of the Promise Collection series, which is meant to serve as liner notes of sorts for the comic books in the collection. The Promise Collection is a set of nearly 5,000 comic books, 95% of which are blisteringly high grade, that were published from 1939 to 1952 and purchased by one young comic book fan. The name of the Promise Collection was inspired by the reason that it was saved and kept in such amazing condition since that time. An avid comic book fan named Junie and his older brother Robert went to war in Korea. Robert Promised Junie that he would take care of his brother's beloved comic book collection should anything happen to him. Junie was killed during the Korean War, and Robert kept his promise. There are more details about that background in a previous post regarding this incredible collection of comic books. And over the course of a few dozen articles in this new series of posts, we will also be revealing the complete listing of the collection. You can always catch up with posts about this collection at this link, which will become a hub of sorts regarding these comic books over time.
January Through June 1946 in the Promise Collection
Even though newsprint shortages would linger for years after the war, the conclusion of the war brought with it the end of the War Production Board's oversight of pulp production and paper usage by the start of 1946, and the comic book industry would find a firmer footing as the year got underway. The Promise Collection contains a number of new series debuts from this time frame including All Great Comics #1, Black Cat Comics #1, Boy Explorers Comics #1, Kid Eternity #1, Lance O-Casey #1, Seven Seas Comics #1, and Stuntman #1 among others. Page counts also started rising again. For example, Fawcett increased its standard page count from 32 to 48 pages over this time, and in the case of its flagship Captain Marvel Adventures, even began publishing bi-weekly. Victor Fox even managed to pull off a giant-sized issue again with the 196 page Everybody's Comics. Just as we saw throughout 1945, comics featuring L.B. Cole covers are among the most historically desirable items from early 1946, as evidenced by the sale of Suspense Comics #11 CGC 9.8 for $132,000.00. But perhaps the most interesting developments from the perspective of historical interest in the context of the moment was the burst of atom bomb-inspired series such as Atoman Comics, Atomic Thunderbolt, Atomic Comics, and the debut of Atomic Man in Headline Comics #17.
Rise of the Atom
The All-American Comics series reappears in the Promise Collection for the first time since 1944 with All-American Comics #70 featuring Green Lantern, Atom, and Dr. Mid-Nite among others. The Mighty Atom is as good of a place as any to start telling the tale of how the word "atom" and the things it represented began to change comic books and the world in the months and years to come. The genesis of The Mighty Atom's name has more to do with the later, atomic-age sense of the word than one might think. It's fairly well known that the Silver Age version of the character was in part inspired by his namesake Raymond Palmer — science fiction pulp and magazine editor/publisher, who probably by no coincidence had once written a fanzine column called "Spilling the Atom with RAP". But it is not unlikely that the Golden Age version of the character was also inspired by real life. The Golden Age version of The Mighty Atom character was developed by creators Bernard Flinton and William O'Connor, possibly with Leonard Sansone in 1940. But throughout the decades of the 1930s, 1940s and beyond, the name "The Mighty Atom" was in use by an extremely popular strongman performer on the American and European vaudeville circuit named Joseph L. Greenstein. Like his comic book namesake after him, Greenstein was small of stature and weak, until a wrestler (a boxer, in the comic book version) took him under his wing and helped him train to peak physical condition as a strongman and fighter. Greenstein's exploits as The Mighty Atom made frequent newspaper headlines, and his popularity was such that it earned him an endorsement deal. It seems likely that the comic book character's creators were influenced by Greenstein's exploits and fame.
But Joseph L. Greenstein is not the start of The Mighty Atom story. The phrase first entered popular culture in 1896, with the book The Mighty Atom by author Marie Corelli. Corelli was a prolific and extremely popular author in America and Europe in the 1890s. The book in part examines science vs religious creationism vs New Age spiritualism: "You call it a First Cause, he said — And are you really quite sure the First Cause is an Atom? Oh, then you only 'guess' at the Atom, as other people 'guess' at God, he said. No one is sure about anything! Well, I think it is very silly to settle upon an Atom as the cause of anything. It seems to me much more natural and likely that it should be a Person. A Person with brain and thought and feeling and memory. You see, an Atom under the microscope has no head, or any place where it could grow a brain, — it is just a thing like two cords knotted together, and in the works of nature there is nothing of that description which thinks out a universe for itself, — if there were, it would rule us all–"
Soon, Corelli's publisher was announcing a 14th edition of The Mighty Atom after less than a year in print. With the success of the book, the term had entered the public consciousness. A British comedian named Alec Seal was using The Mighty Atom as a stage name by 1900. And shortly after, other miscellaneous figures ranging from entertainers to random public figures — and even dogs — began to claim the name too. At the same time, grappling with the might of the atom vs religion had increasingly become a subject of debate as scientific advancement accelerated towards the end of the 19th Century, even tiptoeing towards Quantum Realm-like concepts as early as 1885 with philosophical questions like "Is each atom a world?"
This leads us in a straight line to a history that we've encountered previously in this series of posts about the Promise Collection. A century before Avengers: Endgame brought the Quantum Realm into the fabric of one of the highest-grossing films of all time, pulp science fiction author Ray Cummings would start developing the concept of what we now call the Quantum Realm in the Girl in the Golden Atom story from the pulp All-Story Magazine, March 15, 1919. Cummings himself adapted his 1929 follow-up to Girl in the Golden Atom, called Princess of the Atom for Marvel/Timely in a two-part story of the same name in Captain America Comics #25 and 26.
Men and Women of the Atom
But the events of August 1945 would forever change public perceptions, hopes and fears of the atom, and have an almost immediate impact on our culture. A number of comic books from the Promise Collection of this time frame contain atomic bomb or atomic energy references, including Marvel Mystery #72, Sensation Comics #54, Captain America Comics #54, and Wings Comics #70 among others. The Atomic Comics series is somewhat infamous for the cover similarity between Atomic Comics #1 and 1937's Detective Comics #8, but such was the power of the new interest in all things atomic that the title alone is the only such reference from the comic. The cover of Atomic Comics #2 is a swipe of a splash page from Pep Comics #41, with the addition of the now-famous words "Manhattan Project" to the side of a lab complex in the background as the sole atomic reference from that issue. But other references to atomic power from early 1946 are much more fully realized. Atomic Man from Headline Comics #17 could vaporize his opponents with a blast of atomic energy from his fingertips, leaving behind a man-sized approximation of a mushroom cloud. Notably, Atomic Man also had the power of radar, which was an emerging technology of the war second in importance only to the creation of the atomic bomb, and developed at the MIT Radiation Laboratory by many of the same scientists who would go on to work for the Manhattan Project.
Atoman Comics #1 may be the most historically interesting of these atomic power-inspired comic books. It features a guest appearance by Albert Einstein, and grapples with the subject that was of vital interest to the world at this moment: what were the implications of unleashing the almost unfathomable energy of the atom upon the world? This issue shows the development of an "Atomic Institute" and the storyline that leads to the creation of the super-powered Atoman himself features the theme that atomic power should be kept out of private hands and regulated for the public good. This would not be the last time this theme would appear in comics, and such stories were sparked by efforts to find ways to handle the unchecked proliferation of nuclear weapons in the post-WWII world. In Spring 1946, the U.S. proposed plans for an international "Atomic Development Authority" (the Atomic Institute of Atoman Comics #1) to be "the sole producer of the world's fissionable materials and to lease them to nations for science and industry." The plan as explained in media reports called for this central authority to "hold complete control of all the uranium and thorium in the world", eliminate all existing nuclear weapons, and prevent more from being produced. In other words, the world's uranium supply was to be tightly controlled and converted into a safer form useful for powering peaceful applications. The primary author of the final version of the plan proposed to the United Nations that year, Bernard Baruch, quoted Abraham Lincoln when he called his plan "the last, best hope of Earth."
Given that the United States was the world's only nuclear power at the time, it should come as little surprise that the plan failed a UN vote on December 31, 1946 — with the Soviet Union effectively vetoing the proposal. Of course, they then became the world's second nuclear power on August 29, 1949. One of the scariest videos on Youtube is a concise illustration of what happened next. But for a brief period throughout 1946, the world lived in hope that a nuclear arms race could be avoided by controlling the planet's uranium supply and converting it for use in more peaceful purposes, and so did some heroes like Atoman.
|Title
|Issue
|Grade / Auction Link
|Price Realized
|Action Comics
|92
|January 1946
|Action Comics
|93
|February 1946
|Action Comics
|94
|March 1946
|Action Comics
|95
|April 1946
|Action Comics
|96
|May 1946
|Action Comics
|97
|June 1946
|Adventure Comics
|104
|May 1946
|Airboy Comics
|v2 #12
|January 1946
|Airboy Comics
|v3 #1
|February 1946
|Airboy Comics
|v3 #2
|March 1946
|Airboy Comics
|v3 #4
|May 1946
|Airboy Comics
|v3 #5
|June 1946
|All-New Comics
|12
|All-New Comics #12 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Harvey Publications, 1946) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages
|May-June 1946
|$7,800.00
|All-Star Comics
|28
|April-May 1946
|All-Star Comics
|29
|June-July 1946
|All-American Comics
|70
|January-February 1946
|Archie Comics
|18
|Archie Comics #18 The Promise Collection Pedigree (MLJ, 1946) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages
|January-February 1946
|$4,320.00
|Archie Comics
|19
|Archie Comics #19 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Archie, 1946) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages
|March-April 1946
|$4,800.00
|Archie Comics
|20
|Archie Comics #20 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Archie, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages
|May-June 1946
|$5,040.00
|All Great Comics
|1
|1946
|Atoman Comics
|1
|February 1946
|Atoman Comics
|2
|April 1946
|Atomic Comics
|2
|Atomic Comics #2 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Green Publishing Co., 1946) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages
|March 1946
|$8,100.00
|Atomic Thunderbolt
|1
|February 1946
|Batman (1940)
|33
|Batman #33 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages
|February-March 1946
|Batman (1940)
|34
|Batman #34 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages
|April-May 1946
|Batman (1940)
|35
|Batman #35 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages
|June-July 1946
|Big Shot
|63
|February 1946
|Big Shot
|64
|March 1946
|Black Cat Comics
|1
|Black Cat Comics #1 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Harvey, 1946) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages
|June-July 1946
|$4,800.00
|Black Hood Comics
|17
|Black Hood #17 The Promise Collection Pedigree (MLJ, 1946) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages
|Winter 1946
|$9,000.00
|Black Hood Comics
|18
|Black Hood #18 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Archie, 1946) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages
|Spring 1946
|$7,800.00
|Blackhawk
|10
|Spring 1946
|Blackhawk
|11
|Summer 1946
|Blue Bolt
|v6 #6
|January 1946
|Boy Comics
|26
|Boy Comics #26 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Lev Gleason, 1946) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages
|February 1946
|$1,320.00
|Boy Comics
|27
|Boy Comics #27 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Lev Gleason, 1946) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages
|April 1946
|$2,160.00
|Boy Comics
|28
|Boy Comics #28 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Lev Gleason, 1946) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages
|June 1946
|$1,320.00
|Boy Commandos
|14
|Boy Commandos #14 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages
|March-April 1946
|$576.00
|Boy Commandos
|15
|Boy Commandos #15 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC NM 9.4 Cream to off-white pages
|May-June 1946
|$1,680.00
|Boy Explorers Comics
|1
|Boy Explorers Comics #1 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Harvey, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages
|May-June 1946
|$4,800.00
|Camera Comics
|v2 #2
|Spring 1946
|Captain Aero Comics
|25
|February 1946
|Captain America Comics
|52
|January 1946
|Captain America Comics
|53
|February 1946
|Captain America Comics
|54
|March 1946
|Captain America Comics
|55
|April 1946
|Captain America Comics
|56
|May 1946
|Captain Marvel Jr.
|34
|January (February) 1946
|Captain Marvel Jr.
|36
|March 1946
|Captain Marvel Jr.
|37
|April 1946
|Captain Marvel Jr.
|38
|May 1946
|Captain Marvel Jr.
|39
|June 1946
|Captain Marvel Adventures
|51
|January 1946
|Captain Marvel Adventures
|52
|January 18 1946
|Captain Marvel Adventures
|53
|February 1, 1946
|Captain Marvel Adventures
|54
|February 15, 1946
|Captain Marvel Adventures
|55
|March 1, 1946
|Captain Marvel Adventures
|56
|March 15, 1946
|Captain Marvel Adventures
|57
|March 1946
|Captain Marvel Adventures
|58
|April 12 1946
|Captain Marvel Adventures
|59
|April 26, 1946
|Captain Marvel Adventures
|60
|May 10, 1946
|Captain Marvel Adventures
|61
|May 24 1946
|Captain Marvel Adventures
|62
|June 7 1946
|Cat-Man Comics
|31
|Cat-Man Comics #31 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Continental, 1946) CGC VF- 7.5 White pages
|June 1946
|$9,000.00
|Claire Voyant
|2
|Claire Voyant #2 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Leader Enterprises, 1946) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages
|1946
|$15,600.00
|Comic Cavalcade
|14
|April-May 1946
|Comic Cavalcade
|15
|June-July 1946
|Comics on Parade
|53
|June 1946
|Contact Comics
|10
|Contact Comics #10 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Aviation Press, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages
|January 1946
|Contact Comics
|11
|Contact Comics #11 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Aviation Press, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages
|March 1946
|Crack Comics
|41
|Spring 1946
|Crack Comics
|42
|May 1946
|Crime Does Not Pay
|43
|January 1946
|Crime Does Not Pay
|44
|Crime Does Not Pay #44 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Lev Gleason, 1946) CGC FN/VF 7.0 Off-white to white pages
|March 1946
|Crime Does Not Pay
|45
|Crime Does Not Pay #45 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Lev Gleason, 1946) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages
|May 1946
|Daredevil Comics (1941)
|34
|January 1946
|Daredevil Comics (1941)
|35
|March 1946
|Daredevil Comics (1941)
|36
|May 1946
|Detective Comics
|107
|January 1946
|Detective Comics
|108
|Detective Comics #108 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC VF 8.0 Off-white to white pages
|February 1946
|$4,080.00
|Detective Comics
|109
|Detective Comics #109 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC NM- 9.2 White pages
|March 1946
|$9,300.00
|Detective Comics
|110
|Detective Comics #110 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages
|April 1946
|$4,560.00
|Detective Comics
|111
|Detective Comics #111 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages
|May 1946
|$10,800.00
|Detective Comics
|112
|Detective Comics #112 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC VF+ 8.5 White pages
|June 1946
|$1,680.00
|Dixie Dugan
|5
|1946
|Doll Man
|8
|Doll Man Quarterly #8 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Quality, 1946) CGC NM- 9.2 White pages
|Spring 1946
|Dynamic Comics
|17
|January 1946
|Famous Funnies
|138
|January 1946
|Famous Funnies
|139
|February 1946
|Famous Funnies
|140
|March 1946
|Famous Funnies
|141
|April 1946
|Famous Funnies
|142
|May 1946
|Famous Funnies
|143
|June 1946
|Feature Book
|48
|1946
|Feature Book
|49
|1946
|Feature Comics
|94
|January 1946
|Feature Comics
|95
|February 1946
|Feature Comics
|96
|March 1946
|Feature Comics
|97
|April 1946
|Feature Comics
|98
|May 1946
|Feature Comics
|99
|June 1946
|Fight Comics
|42
|Fight Comics #42 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fiction House, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages
|February 1946
|$4,800.00
|Fight Comics
|44
|Fight Comics #44 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fiction House, 1946) CGC NM 9.4 White pages
|June 1946
|$7,200.00
|Four Color
|101
|[March or April 1946]
|Four Color
|108
|Four Color #108 Donald Duck – The Promise Collection Pedigree (Dell, 1946) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages
|May 1946
|$18,000.00
|Four Favorites
|21
|Four Favorites #21 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Ace, 1946) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white pages
|January 1946
|$10,800.00
|Four Favorites
|22
|Four Favorites #22 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Ace, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages
|March 1946
|$9,600.00
|Golden Arrow
|4
|Spring 1946
|Green Hornet Comics
|28
|January 1946
|Green Hornet Comics
|29
|March 1946
|Green Hornet Comics
|30
|May-June 1946
|Green Lantern (1941)
|20
|June-July 1946
|Headline Comics
|17
|Headline Comics #17 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Prize, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages
|January-February 1946
|$4,320.00
|Hit Comics
|39
|Spring 1946
|Hit Comics
|40
|May 1946
|Human Torch
|22
|The Human Torch #22 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1946) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages
|Spring 1946
|$31,200.00
|IBIS
|4
|Spring 1946
|Jumbo Comics
|83
|January 1946
|Jumbo Comics
|84
|February 1946
|Jumbo Comics
|85
|March 1946
|Jumbo Comics
|87
|May 1946
|Jumbo Comics
|88
|June 1946
|Jungle Comics
|73
|January 1946
|Jungle Comics
|74
|Jungle Comics #74 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fiction House, 1946) CGC VG/FN 5.0 Off-white pages
|February 1946
|Jungle Comics
|75
|Jungle Comics #75 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fiction House, 1946) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white pages
|March 1946
|Jungle Comics
|76
|Jungle Comics #76 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fiction House, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white pages
|April 1946
|Jungle Comics
|77
|May 1946
|Jungle Comics
|78
|June 1946
|Kerry Drake
|2
|[1946]
|Kerry Drake
|3
|9.8
|[1946]
|Kerry Drake
|4
|9.6
|[1946]
|Kerry Drake
|5
|[1946]
|Key Comics
|4
|May 1946
|Kid Eternity
|1
|Kid Eternity #1 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Quality, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages
|Spring 1946
|$3,360.00
|Kid Komics
|10
|Spring 1946
|Lance O'Casey
|1
|Lance O'Casey #1 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fawcett Publications, 1946) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages
|Spring 1946
|$960.00
|Laugh Comics
|21
|Laugh Comics #21 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Archie, 1946) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages
|Winter 1946
|Liberty Comics
|11
|Liberty Comics #11 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Green Publishing Co., 1946) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages
|January 1946
|$960.00
|Liberty Comics
|14
|May 1946
|Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies Comics
|52
|February 1946
|Marvel Family
|2
|June 1946
|Marvel Mystery Comics
|68
|Marvel Mystery Comics #68 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1946) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages
|January 1946
|$3,360.00
|Marvel Mystery Comics
|69
|Marvel Mystery Comics #69 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1946) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages
|February 1946
|$5,040.00
|Marvel Mystery Comics
|70
|Marvel Mystery Comics #70 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1946) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages
|March 1946
|$18,000.00
|Marvel Mystery Comics
|71
|Marvel Mystery Comics #71 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1946) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages
|April 1946
|$19,200.00
|Marvel Mystery Comics
|72
|May 1946
|Marvel Mystery Comics
|73
|June 1946
|Mary Marvel
|2
|Mary Marvel Comics #2 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fawcett Publications, 1946) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages
|June 1946
|Master Comics
|65
|January 1946
|Master Comics
|66
|March 1946
|Master Comics
|67
|April 1946
|Master Comics
|68
|May 1946
|Master Comics
|69
|June 1946
|Merry-Go-Round
|1
|1946
|Modern Comics
|45
|January 1946
|Modern Comics
|46
|February 1946
|Modern Comics
|47
|March 1946
|Modern Comics
|48
|April 1946
|Modern Comics
|49
|May 1946
|Modern Comics
|50
|June 1946
|Mutt & Jeff
|21
|April-May 1946
|Mutt & Jeff
|22
|June-July 1946
|National Comics
|52
|National Comics #52 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Quality, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages
|February 1946
|$660.00
|National Comics
|53
|National Comics #53 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Quality, 1946) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages
|April 1946
|$1,560.00
|National Comics
|54
|National Comics #54 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Quality, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages
|June 1946
|$660.00
|Nyoka the Jungle Girl
|3
|Spring 1946
|Patsy Walker
|5
|June 1946
|Pep Comics
|56
|Pep Comics #56 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Archie, 1946) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages
|March 1946
|$3,720.00
|Pep Comics
|57
|Pep Comics #57 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Archie, 1946) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages
|June 1946
|$2,880.00
|Picture News
|4
|March 1946
|Planet Comics
|40
|Planet Comics #40 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fiction House, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages
|January 1946
|$19,200.00
|Planet Comics
|41
|Planet Comics #41 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fiction House, 1946) CGC NM 9.4 White pages
|March 1946
|Planet Comics
|42
|Planet Comics #42 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fiction House, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages
|May 1946
|Plastic Man
|3
|Spring 1946
|Police Comics
|50
|January 1946
|Police Comics
|51
|February 1946
|Police Comics
|53
|April 1946
|Police Comics
|55
|June 1946
|Prize Comics
|57
|January-February 1946
|Prize Comics
|58
|March-April 1946
|Prize Comics
|59
|May-June 1946
|Punch Comics
|16
|Punch Comics #16 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Chesler, 1946) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages
|January 1946
|$1,080.00
|Punch Comics
|17
|Punch Comics #17 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Chesler, 1946) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages
|April 1946
|$870.00
|Rangers Comics
|27
|February 1946
|Rangers Comics
|28
|April 1946
|Rangers Comics
|29
|June 1946
|Romantic Picture Novelettes
|1
|1946
|Sensation Comics
|49
|January 1946
|Sensation Comics
|50
|February 1946
|Sensation Comics
|51
|March 1946
|Sensation Comics
|52
|April 1946
|Sensation Comics
|53
|May 1946
|Sensation Comics
|54
|June 1946
|Seven Seas Comics
|1
|Seven Seas Comics #1 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Universal Phoenix Feature, 1946) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages
|April 1946
|$4,320.00
|Smash Comics
|63
|Smash Comics #63 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Quality, 1946) CGC NM 9.4 White pages
|February 1946
|Smash Comics
|64
|Smash Comics #64 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Quality, 1946) CGC NM 9.4 White pages
|April 1946
|Smash Comics
|65
|Smash Comics #65 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Quality, 1946) CGC NM- 9.2 White pages
|June 1946
|Sparkler Comics
|53
|March 1946
|Sparkling Stars
|14
|June 1946
|Speed Comics
|41
|Speed Comics #41 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Harvey, 1946) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages
|January 1946
|$5,520.00
|Speed Comics
|42
|Speed Comics #42 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Harvey, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages
|March 1946
|$3,720.00
|Speed Comics
|43
|Speed Comics #43 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Harvey, 1946) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages
|May-June 1946
|$7,800.00
|Star Spangled Comics
|52
|Star Spangled Comics #52 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC NM- 9.2 White pages
|January 1946
|$1,080.00
|Star Spangled Comics
|53
|Star Spangled Comics #53 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages
|February 1946
|$3,600.00
|Star Spangled Comics
|54
|Star Spangled Comics #54 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages
|March 1946
|$1,680.00
|Star Spangled Comics
|55
|Star Spangled Comics #55 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages
|April 1946
|$2,160.00
|Star Spangled Comics
|56
|Star Spangled Comics #56 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages
|May 1946
|$1,200.00
|Star Spangled Comics
|57
|Star Spangled Comics #57 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC NM 9.4 White pages
|June 1946
|$1,320.00
|Stuntman
|1
|April-May 1946
|Stuntman
|2
|June-July 1946
|Sub-Mariner Comics
|19
|Sub-Mariner Comics #19 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages
|Spring 1946
|$19,200.00
|Super-Mystery Comics
|4
|9.6
|February 1946
|Superman (1939)
|38
|January-February 1946
|Superman (1939)
|39
|March-April 1946
|Superman (1939)
|40
|May-June 1946
|Suspense Comics
|11
|Suspense Comics #11 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Continental Magazines, 1946) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages
|June 1946
|$132,000.00
|Suzie Comics
|52
|Winter 1946
|Suzie Comics
|53
|Spring 1946
|The Challenger
|2
|Winter 1946
|Three Aces Comics
|52
|May-June 1946
|Variety Comics
|3
|Variety Comics #3 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Croydon, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages
|1946
|Whiz Comics
|70
|January 1946
|Whiz Comics
|71
|February 1946
|Whiz Comics
|72
|March 1946
|Whiz Comics
|73
|Whiz Comics #73 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fawcett Publications, 1946) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages
|April 1946
|Whiz Comics
|74
|Whiz Comics #74 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fawcett Publications, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages
|May 1946
|Whiz Comics
|75
|Whiz Comics #75 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fawcett Publications, 1946) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages
|June 1946
|Wilbur
|7
|Winter 1945
|Wilbur
|8
|Spring 1946
|Wings Comics
|65
|January 1946
|Wings Comics
|66
|February 1946
|Wings Comics
|67
|March 1946
|Wings Comics
|68
|April 1946
|Wings Comics
|69
|May 1946
|Wings Comics
|70
|June 1946
|Wonder Woman (1942)
|16
|Wonder Woman #16 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages
|March-April 1946
|Wonder Woman (1942)
|17
|Wonder Woman #17 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC VF 8.0 White pages
|May-June 1946
|World's Finest Comics
|21
|March-April 1946
|World's Finest Comics
|22
|May-June 1946
|Wow Comics
|40
|January 1946
|Wow Comics
|41
|February 1946
|Wow Comics
|42
|April 1946
|Wow Comics
|43
|May 1946
|Wow Comics
|44
|June 1946
|Yellowjacket Comics
|10
|Yellowjacket Comics #10 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Charlton, 1946) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages
|June 1946
|Young Allies
|19
|Spring 1946
|Young King Cole
|3
|Young King Cole V1#3 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Novelty Press, 1946) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages
|Spring 1946
|$1,320.00
|Young King Cole
|4
|Young King Cole V1#4 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Novelty Press, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages
|Summer 1946
|$1,080.00
|All Good Comics
|1
|Spring 1946
|All Top Comics
|1
|Spring 1946
|Everybody's Comics
|1
|1946