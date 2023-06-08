Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Antarctic Press, Drew Hayes, kickstarter, poison elves

The Return Of Drew Hayes' Poison Elves

Sixteen years after Drew Hayes' tragic death, Poison Elves is to be revived and published in print from Antarctic Press and Kickstarter.

Comic book creator and publisher, Drew Hayes, created 100 issues of the comic book Poison Elves between 1991 and 2004, selling almost a million comics and graphic novels in the process. Drew died in 2007, tragically young at the age of 37 from a heart attack. In 2009, his posthumously published autobiography Deathreats, was awarded the Grand Prize at the Boston Book Festival and Best Autobiography at the Los Angeles Book Festival.

A dark fantasy that blended magic and technology in black-and-white, Poison Elves concerning the life and times of a warrior elf named Lusiphur. Bleeding Cool's Mark Seifert states that "As noteworthy for its content as it is for the 1990s indie comics aesthetic that it helped to usher in" the first appearance of Poison Elves was "is an important stop on the path that led to the rise of the creator-owned movement that boomed in the 1990s and beyond."

Self-published as Mulehide Graphics, Poison Elves was then picked up by Sirius Entertainment who ran the series, as well as spinoffs from other creators, until Drew's death. Years later, Ape Entertainment published a few new issues based on Hayes' notes, though this was left unfinished with a number of completed issues unpublished.

And now, in 2023, Poison Elves is to be revived and published in print by Antarctic Press and Kickstarter. Ben Dunn states "Yes. The cat is out of the bag. With special arrangements, AP will be bringing back Drew Hayes' Poison Elves seminal comic series in a special collection. We are happy to expose a whole new generation to this great series. Release date to be determined but once I find out I will let you know."

A new Poison Elves website has been launched ahead of the Kickstarter next month, stating "The journey through Amrahly'nn begins here! The long-awaited relaunch of Poison Elves is now! Celebrate the iconic dark fantasy comic series by the late Drew Hayes… Get ready to dive into twisted realms and be captivated by the complex narratives and mature themes that made Poison Elves a beloved cult classic. To thank you for being a loyal reader, we're offering a limited-time free digital download of the Poison Elves Companion 30th Anniversary Edition when you sign up on the website. It's the perfect way to prepare to read Drew Hayes' epic series, a must-have for collectors, packed with extra lore, sketches, and character profiles."

The Kickstarter campaign for the Poison Elves will begin on the 20th of July and "aims to revive the spirit of Hayes' groundbreaking work, ensuring that new and old readers alike can once again experience the magic and darkness of Lusiphur's adventures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!