The Return Of Jim Valentino's ShadowHawk In August 2022

ShadowHawk was a launch title from Image Comics by Jim Valentino, one of the Image founders, in 1992. In 2022, for the publisher's 30th anniversary, Valentino is bringing him back for a Shadowhawk 30th Anniversary Special, scheduled for August 2022. Posting to Facebook, he stated;

I don't draw very often anymore, but when I do I still manage to screw it up royally! This is a cover for next year's ShadowHawk 30th Anniversary Special. Today seemed like an appropriate day to post it as it's an homage to the very first Image comic. With all due apologies to Rob Liefeld.

The cover includes characters created by almost all of the Image Comics founders – with Robert Kirkman replacing Jim Lee. Todd McFarlane's Spawn, Marc Silvestri's Witchblade, Erik Larsen's Savage Dragon, Rob Liefeld's Badrock, and Robert Kirkman's Invincible, with Shadowhawk out front, reprising the pose from the first issue of Youngblood.

ShadowHawk was a violent HIV-positive street vigilante with a predilection for breaking the spines of his opponents, later revealed to be one of a series of Spirit Of Justices through history. Ten years ago, for the character's 20th anniversary, Bleeding Cool's Dan Wickline revived the series as ShadowHawk: Resurrection with Tone Rodriguez and Jim Valentino. And now it looks like he's getting revived again!

Jim Valentino runs the Shadowline Comics studio publishing through Image Comics, with the recent release A Thing Called Truth. As he puts it "With no second printings you'll be sorry if you miss this one!"

