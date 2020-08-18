The Return Of Marvel Comics Exclusive Variant Covers in October

Before the shutdown, Marvel Comics was soliciting for retailers to order exclusive retailer covers for a bunch of upcoming comics. They were all pretty much abandoned, and no more have been seen for quite some time. Now for October, Marvel appears to be bringing them back.

To get a retailer exclusive cover from Marvel or DC, shops, shows or creators have to order a minimum of 3000 copies, with subsequent variants at 1500 and 1000. They pay full wholesale price, plus the cost of the artist – unless they are the artist themselves. Because artists studios have also bought the publication of their own images on an official branded and licensed comic book and then have sold them on as prized collectables for ten to twenty times the price it cost them. For comic book stores, these can also be sold for premium prices or used for promotional purposes as they often have the name of the store somewhere on the comic book and can be used to draw in a new audience. Or, if nothing else, attract custom from collectors around the world, as that one store is the only place that this exclusive cover can be found.

Here are eight that Marvel is lining up for October, beginning with the X Of Swords mid-point, Stasis, the revelation of which ancestor of Storm this is up front – and potentially where Moira Mactaggart has been hiding out all this time, the launch of the new Champions, how Venom ties in with Empyre, the Kindred-filled Amazing Spider-Man #50, the big changes for the Fantastic Four and whatever version of The Black Winter is lined up for Thor #8…

X OF SWORDS: STASIS #1 (Order by 9/18)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50 (Order by 8/28)

CHAMPIONS #1 (Order by 8/28)

THOR #8 (Order by 8/28)

VENOM #29 (Order by 8/28)

WEB OF VENOM: EMPYRE'S END #1 (Order by 9/4)

FANTASTIC FOUR #25 (Order by 9/11)

SPIDER-WOMAN #5 (Order by 9/11)

Those retailers interested should contact Dan Petraglia at Marvel Comics.