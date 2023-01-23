The Return of Ric Flair to Scout Comics in April 2023 Solicits Ric Flair's comic book returns after being dropped in 2021 - welcome to Scout Comics April 2023 solicits and solicitations

In 2021, wrestling figure Ric Flair was meant to launch a new comic book from Scout Comics at New York Comic Con. However, after a number of harassment allegations against Flair were made in the Vice documentary Dark Side Of The Ring the month before, which he denies, this didn't happen. All mention of Ric Flair and their comic appearing at the show were removed by Scout Comics, including a deleted tweet "Exciting News! • The Nature Boy RIC FLAIR will be at New York Comic Con on Oct 9th & 10th! There will be an "Exclusive Comic Book Launch" that you won't want to miss! #NYCC #RicFlair #FitermanSports Booth #2637! @ScoutComics @RicFlairNatrBoy @NY_Comic_Con". In publicity, the comic to be published by Scout Comics was described thus;

'Richard Fliehr, a mild-mannered professional wrestler, almost dies in a small twin engine plane on the way to a regional wrestling match. The doctors not only save his life – they rebuild him better than before. Treatment makes him stronger than ever and Fliehr is reborn as Ric Flair aka Nature Boy, who must now use his wrestling persona as cover while he works to save the world as secret agent Nature Boy.'

At that stage, the comic would have had to have already been created and produced, with a version printed for sale. Well, it seems that Ric Flair made the comic anyway Code Name: Ric Flair, by himself with no mention of Scout Comics and itmade its first appearance at Megacon in Orlando last year as an ashcan. Bleeding Cool understands that an internal dispute at Scout Comics over how to handle this comic book, that saw Ric Flair sell the ashcan personally, and on his website, but not through Scout Comics. However, Scout Comics' President James Haick is happy to promote the comic repeatedly on an individual level. Because, if nothing else, the comic was actually written by James Haick.

Well in Scout Comics' April 2023 solicits, Code Name: Ric Flair is back, solicited as Codename Ric Flair: Magic Eightball with the same creative team as before. It's one of a number of launches from Scout Comics – thought the Black Caravan imprint seems to have bitten the dust. But we have launch comics for Black Demon Tales #1 by Hector Rodriguez III, and Vincenzo Sansone, Count Dante #1 by J C Barbour and Wes Watson, Parting Ways #1 by Alex Scherkenbach and Gustavo Novaes, Tales Of Vulcania by Marco Daeron, Ventura Palmquist and Matteo Leoni, and based on the board game. And Grimm Space: P1-nocchio by Frank Martin and Ramiro Borrallo.

CODENAME RIC FLAIR MAGIC EIGHTBALL #1 CVR A RAFAEL LOUREIRO

SCOUT COMICS

FEB231691

FEB231692 – CODENAME RIC FLAIR MAGIC EIGHTBALL #1 CVR B GEORGES DUARTE – 4.99

FEB231693 – CODENAME RIC FLAIR MAGIC EIGHTBALL #1 CVR C RUBEN CUBILES – 4.99

FEB231694 – CODENAME RIC FLAIR MAGIC EIGHTBALL #1 CVR D 25 COPY UNLOCKED – 4.99

FEB231695 – CODENAME RIC FLAIR MAGIC EIGHTBALL #1 CVR E 100 COPY INCV DO

FEB231696 – CODENAME RIC FLAIR MAGIC EIGHTBALL #1 CVR F 1000 COPY SGN FL

(W) James Haick III (A / CA) Rafael Loureiro

The Nature Boy Ric Flair, the Rolex-wearing, diamond-ring-wearing, kiss-stealing, wheelin' dealin', limousine-ridin' jet flyin' son of a gun who is regarded by many as the greatest professional wrestler of all time, finally has his own comic series! This brand-new original comic details his fact-or-fiction forays as an international superspy in the 1980s and 1990s. The series purports that Flair, who did in fact travel around the world for wrestling matches, was also a secret agent for the US government, using his persona as the ultimate wrestling heel as the perfect cover. Codename Ric Flair: Magic Eightball follows one of Flair's missions in the late 1980's.

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 4.99

BLACK DEMON TALES #1 (OF 3) CVR A JOSE MELENDEZ

SCOUT COMICS- CHISPA

FEB231714

FEB231715 – BLACK DEMON TALES #1 (OF 3) CVR B 10 COPY UNLOCKED RODRIGUEZ – 4.99

(W) Hector Rodriguez Iii (A) Vincenzo Sansone (CA) Jose Melendez, Hector Rodriguez Iii

CHISPA. When Mexican naval researcher Bella Gonzalez is wounded in an attack by a massive shark, she dedicates herself to destroying it. But can science eradicate something as ancient and supernatural as the Black Demon? Black Demon Tales is an anthology based on the lore of real Mexican fishermen blended with Indigenous beliefs. Now a major motion picture!

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 4.99

COUNT DANTE #1 (OF 6) CVR A CARY NORD

SCOUT COMICS

FEB231697

FEB231698 – COUNT DANTE #1 (OF 6) CVR B WES WATSON – 4.99

FEB231699 – COUNT DANTE #1 (OF 6) CVR C 25 COPY SPOT FOIL VAR

(W) J C Barbour (A) Wes Watson (CA) Cary Nord

Sydney Brown relives his years fighting alongside Count Dante, an iconic and controversial karate master from the 1970s. But while the reporter interviewing him his excited to hear the salacious details of a crazy life, it is clear the time is bittersweet for Brown.

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023 SRP: 4.99

PARTING WAYS #1

SCOUT COMICS

FEB231704

(W) Alex Scherkenbach (A) Gustavo Novaes (CA) Rubine Cubiles

NONSTOP. Gabriela is an immigrant with aspirations of achieving her own American Dream. Brandon is an army medic with his sights set on becoming a doctor. These two optimistic and determined souls should be the perfect match… but doubts and fate confront them at every turn. When each experiences their personal ambitions conflicting with shared dreams, will their love survive? Parting Ways is a romantic drama that challenges expectations about young love as this unique couple navigate who they are both as individuals and as partners. In Shops: Apr 26, 2023 SRP: 4.99

TALES OF VULCANIA #1 CVR A MATTEO LEONI

SCOUT COMICS

FEB231706

FEB231707 – TALES OF VULCANIA #1 CVR B 10 COPY UNLOCK D`URSO – 4.99

(W) Marco Daeron Ventura Palmquist (A / CA) Matteo Leoni

Based on the role-playing game Vulcania by Geargames. The shadow of a war has changed the world of Vulcania forever. Ours is the story of a young swordswoman named Sydna. She is consumed with rage and has sworn to avenge her family and her people on those who dropped the bomb on her nation. As a result of her quest, she herself is nowhunted and on the run, pursued by a group of vicious bounty hunters and dangerous mutants. This is Tales of Vulcania, the beginning of an epic "magmapunk" adventure! In Shops: Apr 19, 2023 SRP: 4.99

GRIMM SPACE P1-NOCHHIO #1

SCOUT COMICS

FEB231701

(W) Frank Martin (A / CA) Ramiro Borrallo

After malfunctioning repeatedly aboard his old ship, P1-Nocchio was most grateful for being repaired and upgraded by a tinkerer named Petto. He was so grateful that P1-Nocchio dreamed of one day becoming a real boy to give Petto the son he always wanted. Unfortunately, the wide-eyed robot would soon learn that wishes made upon a star don't come true so easily. In Shops: Apr 12, 2023 SRP: 4.99

BLADE IN THE DARK #3

SCOUT COMICS

FEB231687

(W) Morgan Quaid (A / CA) Wili Roberts

Having survived an encounter with a deadly monster, Rook, of the Hidden Song, continues his search for the dark god Masuku. He encounters a mercurial figure named Goblin who has the ability to control the dead like a puppet master. Driven together by necessity, Rook and Goblin strike up an unlikely alliance as they follow a trail of death and destruction which leads to the god of masks.

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 4.99

BONES OF THE GODS #5 (OF 6)

SCOUT COMICS

FEB231688

(W) Brenden Deneen (A / CA) Mauricio Melo

The Echo Priests have revealed themselves, and Esper Haddon will wish they never have! As she and her allies are tortured, a larger secret is revealed, something that will change the entire world's understanding of the long-dead Gods. And at her breaking point, Esper is visited by an unexpected ally, with a result that leads directly into the final, all-battle issue of the series!

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 4.99

BY THE HORNS DARK EARTH #8

SCOUT COMICS

FEB231689

(W) Markisan Naso (A / CA) Jason Muhr

The blight continues to spread across Solothus as the Augernaut repairs near completion and Yun Ma's plan for the continent begins to take shape. Across the ocean in Awahakan, Shanora Zeland her companions stir up trouble while searching for a way to catch up to Elodie.

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 4.99

CATEGORY ZERO CONFLICT #5 (OF 5)

SCOUT COMICS

FEB231690

(W) Adem Kiamil (A / CA) Ton Lima

This arc concludes with the discovery of Jake's father's true involvement with how the Strix virus was unleashed onto the world. Neve learns the truth about Higgs's role in the tragic event that took place at Eden. A dead body is recovered from the river. And someone makes an attempt on the president's life giving Sanaxus the green light called Project Zero!

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 4.99

ETERNUS #5 (RES)

SCOUT COMICS

FEB231700

(W) Don Handfield, Anastazja Davis (A) Marco Del Forno (CA) Rob Prior

Heracles finally learns who really murdered Zeus, but when he confronts the killers they are going to murder him too-until Mina sacrifices herself so he can escape. Persephone and Dionysus get Yusuf appointed Pontifex Rex, the highest religious authority in Rome, but will confront dire consequences for meddling in human affairs. In Shops: Apr 19, 2023 SRP: 5.99

KITSUNE #2 (OF 6)

SCOUT COMICS

FEB231702

(W) Luca Frigerio (A / CA) Emanuele Ercolani

We've all made mistakes in the past we wish we hadn't, but we can't change what happened. Kitsunichi Shimitzu, too, will have to face his failures as a rebellion flares up, one that not even the Imperial army seems able to stop.

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 4.99

META METALINGUISTIC CRIMES DIVISION GN

SCOUT COMICS

FEB231703

(W) Marcelo Sarava (A) Andre Freitas (CA) Vitor Gorino

The Metalinguistic Crimes Division patrols the borders between our world and the many universes of comics, cinema, games, theater, literature, and other narrative media. When a comic book artist is murdered in a weird fashion, META takes the case. Alan, the victim's brother-in-law and a frustrated, wannabe writer, gets involved in the investigation. To his great surprise, he discovers he can somehow enter comic books at will! Now, Alan and META need to work together to find Alan's kidnapped sister, before she suffers the same fate as her late boyfriend.

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 19.99

SNOW WHITE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE #2 (OF 5)

SCOUT COMICS

FEB231705

(W) Brenton Lengel (A) Hyeondo Park (CA) Bryan Silverbax

Having just awakened to Prince Charming's kiss, Snow White is thrown headlong into a vicious love triangle with him and his bad-ass paramour Rapunzel. Now the three of them must come together to survive the pack of blood-thirsty Wolf Zombies hot on their trail. Blood, Sex, Kung Fu, and Gender Politics to follow.

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 4.99

GODS OF BRUTALITY TP COMIC TAG CARD & COMIC

SCOUT COMICS

FEB231708

(W) Rich Woodall (A / CA) Mark Welser

Making digital comics collectible! Now individually numbered collectible card that contains a PDF of the entire graphic novel! In 2020, Rock God Nick Dillion will step off the stage for the final time, ending his 37-year career as the head of the metal band Gods of Brutality. They are about to release their final album, completing the story he set out to tell 37 years before. In his final interview, Nick reveals that when he died for 1 minute, 24 seconds in 1984, he was actually in hell, where he was tortured by demons. In an act of desperation, Nick prayed to any God that would listen. Thankfully his pleas were answered when Thor and Hercules were dispatched to save him. Collects Gods of Brutality #1-4.

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 6.99

GODS OF BRUTALITY TP COMIC TAG CARD & COMIC 5 PACK SRP: 29.99

GODS OF BRUTALITY TP COMIC TAG CARD & COMIC 10 PACK SRP: 59.99

IMPOSSIBLE JONES TP COMIC TAG CARD & COMIC

SCOUT COMICS

FEB231711

(W) Karl Kesel (A) David Hahn

Making digital comics collectible! Now individually numbered collectible card that contains a PDF of the entire graphic novel! Full throttle thrills by Karl Kesel and David Hahn! A thief pretending to be a superhero? It's not impossible-it's Impossible Jones! Read the explosive origin of the impulsive IMP as she tries to convince citizens, cops, and fellow superheroes that she's New Hope City's newest and coolest super-powered protector! But she's also a damn good thief, and with her new powers, pilfering and purloining have never been easier! Collects Impossible Jones #1-4.

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 6.99

IMPOSSIBLE JONES TP COMIC TAG CARD & COMIC 5 PACK SRP: 29.99

IMPOSSIBLE JONES TP COMIC TAG CARD & COMIC 10 PACK SRP: 59.99

ACTION TANK VOL 2 #1

SCOUT COMICS – SCOOT

FEB231716

(W) Mike Barry (A) Mike Barry

SCOOT. Children of Earth, your moment has arrived! This full color blockbuster is the perfect jumping on point, and comes packed with spaceships, galactic warlords, robot henchmen, a brief history of Neptune, the Solar System's favorite talking unicorn and a courageous human boy who's just trying to get home in time for his mom's spaghetti carbonara. Ages 7-12!

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MISADVENTURERS TP

SCOUT COMICS – SCOOT

FEB231717

(W) Joseph A. Michael (A) Nicolas Touris

SCOOT. In this fantastical buddy comedy, a showboating half-ling wizard-in-training, Jimminy, and a rough and tumble Viking Princess, Marius, are in for the adventure of a lifetime. Banished to the farthest reaches of the Netherworld, these two must set their differences aside if they are going to make it home, in one piece. Dodging an Army of Demonic Divas and Repelling a Trio of Rockin' Redwoods are par for this crash course in friendship. If Jimminy can learn how to take charge and Marius learns how to work a crowd, this dynamic duo might just stand a chance. Collects Issues #1-4.

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 14.99