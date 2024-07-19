Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Valiant | Tagged: Punk Mambo, shadowman

The Return Of Shadowman – And Punk Mambo – From Valiant

Shadowman is coming back to Valiant with two books, Shadowman: Soul Eaters and Shadowman & Punk: Mambo: Tales From The Deadside.

Article Summary Valiant's Shadowman returns in two new titles by AJ Ampadu in October 2024.

Horror variants to feature across Valiant's October releases, celebrating the comeback.

Shadowman confronts Master Darque and other dark forces in Shadowman: Soul Eaters.

Tales From The Deadside anthology delves into dark magic with Shadowman & Punk Mambo.

As promised by previous Bleeding Cool reports, Shadowman is coming back to Valiant with two books, Shadowman: Soul Eaters and Shadowman & Punk: Mambo: Tales From The Deadside, both written by AJ Ampadu. Valiant will also be running Horror variant covers in their October 2024 titles to promote the revival.

Shadowman was created in 1992 by Jim Shooter, Steve Englehart, and David Lapham, and may be the original Valiant character which had a greater impact on pop culture courtesy of the subsequent video game. The series' first protagonist was Jack Boniface as a voodoo and death-powered individual, but he would be superseded by Michael LeRoi created by Garth Ennis and Ashley Wood, and it was this version which would inspire the game from Acclaim Entertainment, including necromancy, afterlife traversal, shadow and darkness manipulation and mastery over the Deadside.

SHADOWMAN: SOUL EATERS #1 (of 4)

A RESURGENCE TIE-IN! The best hero in horror is back! Shadowman plays a critical role in the Resurgence event as he confronts the dark forces threatening to fracture reality.

From the creative mind of AJ Ampadu (Ninjak vs. Roku) and artist Sergio Monjes (Black, White & Bloodshot), something wicked comes this way as Jack and his allies are assaulted by a new creature — a fearsome Magpie. This can only mean one thing: Master Darque has returned, and no one is safe!

Script: AJ Ampadu

Art: Sergio Monjes

Main Cover: Leandro Huergo

Variant Covers: Diego Greco, Agustin Alessio, Mico Suayan

On Sale Date: 10/9/24 Rated T+ 24-page, full color comic $4.99 U.S.

SHADOWMAN & PUNK MAMBO: TALES FROM THE DEADSIDE #1 (ONE-SHOT)

Written by AJ Ampadu (Ninjak vs. Roku), this supernatural adventure explores the darkest corners of the Valiant Universe. Shadowman and the Deadside take center stage in three weird and wild stories. Doctor Mirage and Punk Mambo embark on a fatal road trip through hell, wrapping up events from the Valentine's Day issue. Hell's a-poppin' in this must-read adventure!

Script: AJ Ampadu

Art: Sebastian Cabrol, Zulema Scotto Lavina, Jules Mamone

Main Cover: Nobi

Variant Covers: Damian Connelly, Leo Lujan

On Sale Date: 10/9/24 Rated T+ 32-page, full color comic $5.99 U.S.

Monster Variant Cover Credits

Eternal Warrior – Resurgence One-Shot Monster Cover by Julio Azamor

Resurgence of the Valiant Universe #2 Monster Cover by Sebastian Cabrol

Black, White & Bloodshot #2 Monster Cover by Rodrigo Rocha

SHADOWMAN & PUNK MAMBO: TALES FROM THE DEADSIDE #1 Monster Cover by Damian Connelly

SHADOWMAN: SOUL EATERS #1 (of 4) Monster Cover by Diego Greco

AJ tells us "I'm a huge Valiant fan and a fan of horror and dark fantasy in general. When I crafted this story, I did a lot of research on voodoo mythology and New Orleans history. I think we've created something exciting, eventful, and, most importantly, scary as hell!"

"October is the perfect month to introduce some supernatural horror. Our Shadowman story is a gumbo mix of magic, mystery, voodoo lore, and superhero action. Be careful because this Fall, it's going to get spooky."

"The Deadside is a nether realm where the souls of the dead roam, and dreadful things lurk in the dark. You never know what you'll find in this wretched place, but unfortunately, this October, we're going to find out!"

Alien Books/Valiant Editor-in-Chief Lysa Hawkins adds "We've been looking for an opportunity to bring back Shadowman for a while now and knew we had to do it in a big way. So it's a perfect Halloween treat for us to have him featured in not one, but two new comics out in October from writer AJ Ampadu."

"SHADOWMAN: SOUL EATERS will explore how the events of RESURGENCE are affecting his world, showing us how he's dealing with new menaces and old threats alike. TALES FROM THE DEADSIDE is an anthology book that also features Dr. Mirage and Punk Mambo and dives deep into the darkest corners of the Valiant Universe. If you like a bit of horror mixed with your superheroics, these books are perfect for you."

