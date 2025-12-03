Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Armageddon, captain america, fantastic four, humberto ramos, ryan north, shield

The Return Of SHIELD In Fantastic Four Ahead Of Armageddon (Spoilers)

The Return of SHIELD in Fantastic Four Ahead of Marvel Comics' Armageddon (Spoilers)

Article Summary SHIELD makes a surprise return in Fantastic Four #6, setting up major changes for Marvel’s heroes.

Maria Hill teams up with the Fantastic Four as SHIELD adopts a new Future Foundation-like approach.

Captain America’s latest arc reveals SHIELD’s new roster and their involvement in Latverian conflict.

These events build toward Marvel’s upcoming Armageddon crossover event and a new era for SHIELD.

We thought that the new SHIELD would be returning with Captain America ahead of the Armageddon crossover coming this summer. However, it appears, from today's Fantastic Four #6 by Ryan North and Humberto Ramos, that it will also get a first peek there. With Maria Hill, last seen at the end of One World Under Doom, working with the heroes to bring down Doctor Doom, popping up, reminding us that SHIELD had previously been a little antsy around the Fantastic Four.

SHIELD as a new Future Foundation – the original was planned by Reed Richards, who had become discouraged by Earth's scientists, to put together a new group of free-thinking individuals to plan for a better future for all of humanity and Earth. And that Richards planned to mould the new young team so they would come up with solutions to the world's problems. But that was some time ago.

Will the Fantastic Four play along? Will Captain America beat them to it? Will it all lead to Armageddon? They are, at least, talking about it…

Fantastic Four #6 by Ryan North, Humberto Ramos

THE INVINCIBLE WOMAN, PART 1! Extremophile aliens have invaded Earth! Their plan: stop the planet's rotation so the same side always faces the sun, and then colonise that boiling, deadly side for themselves. Only the Fantastic Four can save the Earth from destruction! But none of their powers involve altering the Earth's rotation…or do they? And when the Wizard takes advantage of the chaos to attack the Baxter Building, there may be more going on here than meets the eye – including a discovery that'll change the fate of the Fantastic Four forever! Science, family and punching collide in this issue. PLUS: The beginnings of the all-new Future Foundation?

THE INVINCIBLE WOMAN, PART 1! Extremophile aliens have invaded Earth! Their plan: stop the planet's rotation so the same side always faces the sun, and then colonise that boiling, deadly side for themselves. Only the Fantastic Four can save the Earth from destruction! But none of their powers involve altering the Earth's rotation…or do they? And when the Wizard takes advantage of the chaos to attack the Baxter Building, there may be more going on here than meets the eye – including a discovery that'll change the fate of the Fantastic Four forever! Science, family and punching collide in this issue. PLUS: The beginnings of the all-new Future Foundation? CAPTAIN AMERICA #6 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alipzar

Doom's fall—and a violent incursion by Thunderbolt Ross—have brought Latveria to the brink of civil war! Captain America deploys to protect civilians and investigate rumors of a weapons stockpile, but when Nick Fury Jr.'s unpredictable new version of S.H.I.E.L.D. joins the mission, it becomes clear that everyone wants a piece of Latveria—no matter the cost. With warring factions tearing the country apart and a squad of unconventional S.H.I.E.L.D. agents pursuing unknown agendas, can Captain America hope to bring peace to Latveria? And is that even what his own handlers want?On Sale 1/21

"Kicking off in issue #6 this January, the upcoming storyline will set a new status quo for Steve Rogers and the wider Marvel Universe with a moment that's been anticipated for years…THE RETURN OF S.H.I.E.L.D.! Drawn by series artist Valerio Schiti along with guest artists Delio Diaz & Frank Alpizar, the new Captain America arc will bring the run to present day and be a key chapter in the buildup to next summer's ARMAGEDDON, a new comic book event series also written by Zdarsky. In the aftermath of One World Under Doom, Captain America will find himself on the frontlines defending the future of Latveria against a resurfaced threat from the series' opening arc, as well as outside forces including an ALL-NEW S.H.I.E.L.D., the iconic covert organization not seen since it was dissolved in 2017's Secret Empire.

"Ever since S.H.I.E.L.D. disbanded almost 10 years ago, the idea of bringing it back has come up at every creative retreat we've had. We've been working on the return of S.H.I.E.L.D. for a long time, and especially so over the past few months since our most recent creative retreat," shared Cebulski. "After digging more into this Captain America story with Chip, Valerio, and our teams, it became clear that this was the right story and right time to do so. And with this year being the 60th anniversary since S.H.I.E.L.D.'s debut, we thought it was even more fitting to make this happen."

"Smaller, leaner, and more underground than its predecessor, the re-formed S.H.I.E.L.D. includes an eclectic group of agents: Joe Ramos, an altruistic soldier from Brooklyn; Charles Castlemore, a retired Marine with strong opinions about the Latverian resistance; Trevor Tambling, a soldier of fortune with unclear motives; and Red Widow, a former Russian agent abandoned by her home country for her questionable loyalty. Nick Fury must keep these soldiers in line as they carry out their secret task to retrieve Doom's weapons—even if it means clashing with Cap!

"When we first announced plans for the second arc of this Cap run, I had a different idea in mind for the team supporting Steve. But when the possibility of a new S.H.I.E.L.D. came along, we just hit the ground running," Zdarsky said. "S.H.I.E.L.D. is Marvel. It's human ingenuity and fortitude, keeping the world safe. Bringing them back with a new mandate and scope has been incredibly fun. They're starting small, but they, and Fury, have big plans…The world's a dangerous place. Nick Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D. weren't there to stop Doom, but maybe they can stop what's coming next…" Zdarsky teased.





Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!