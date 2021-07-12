The Reward for Saving the World in Mighty Morphin #9 [Preview]

Another issue of Mighty Morphin is in stores from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios this week, which is good news for the Powerbronies, the hardcore fanbase of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Powerbronies need their fix of Power Rangers, and Mighty Morphin #9 will deliver that on Wednesday. Check out a preview below.

MIGHTY MORPHIN #9 CVR A LEE

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY210965

MAY210966 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #9 CVR B LEGACY VAR CARLINI – $3.99

MAY218119 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #9 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR INTERMIX – $3.99

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

Will the Power Rangers make the right choice and save Angel Grove? The battle of Angel Grove continues as the team grapples with a seemingly no-win scenario. Will they be able to defeat Lord Zedd and his surprising new ally, or will their home fall into chaos for good?

In Shops: 7/14/2021

SRP: $3.99