The Shining Meets Twin Peaks in Scout's Frank At Home On The Farm

Scout Comics has just announced their "period, body-horror, mystery" Frank at Home on the Farm, written by Jordan Thomas and drawn by Clark Bint. This new series, which will debut in November, followed the titular Frank, a World War I vet who is returning home, at last, only to discover that his family is missing from their farm. As Frank deals with nightmarish PTSD while attempting to solve the disturbing mystery of his missing family, he finds himself alone and isolated on the farm. It's unclear as of yet how this story will be a body-horror, but Scout pitches the series as equal parts The Shining and Twin Peaks, which paints a picture of terror, mystery, surrealism, and perhaps a supernatural force.

Writer and creator Jordan Thomas previously funded the single issues of Frank at Home on the Farm on Kickstarter. In Scout's announcement, Thomas spoke on bringing the post-WWI horror series to the company responsible for publishing other Kickstarter hits such as Charlie Stickney and Conor Hughes' White Ash and Bob Frantz, Kevin Cuffe, and Walter Ostlie's Metalshark Bro to the direct market:

"I'm incredibly excited to be working with all the great people at Scout. The series they have been releasing recently are all unique and outstanding and I'm thrilled that Frank At Home On The Farm is going to be joining them."

A glimpse at Thomas's Kickstarter for his first independent run of Frank at Home on the Farm reveals a few more details about the series than this announcement. Not only is Frank's family missing, but the Kickstarter copy also leads readers to believe that no one in the town remembers them at all, deepening the mystery of their disappearance. Also, a few preview pages reveal a focus on animals, with a dog, its muzzle bloodied, being restrained. If you're interested in finding out how all of this mystery comes together, Frank at Home on the Farm will release from Scout Comics this November.