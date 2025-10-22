Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: quentin quire, Radioactive Spider-Man, wendigo, X-Men Age Of Revolution

The Spoilery Revelations Of X-Men Age Of Revelation, Today (XSpoilers)

Marvel has four X-Men Age Of Revelation titles out today. We looked at some of the content earlier and how it all tied with each other and the general future history, but we left off the bigger, more spoilery final page reveals for the four titles. Until now. With Radioactive Spider-Man #1 by Joe Kelly, Kev Walker, The Last Wolverine #1 by Saladin Ahmed, Edgar Salazar, X-Men: Book of Revelation #1 by Jed MacKay, Netho Diaz and Omega Kids #1 by Tony Fleecs, Andres Genolet, are all published by Marvel Comics today. But let's ease into the biggest of them.

As Quentin Quire live a domestic uncomplicated life, with Phoebe checking in on the kids. Not their kids, but you know.

While the new Choirister Elbecca is thrown off a tall building by a rival mutant power boster, wanting the favour of Doug Ramsey,

And in New York, raiders of a Mister Sinister facility wake someone – or something – up from stasis and get chopped up as a result.

And Wendigo in Canada meets up with an old friend on a quest for their own long lost love…

So it turns out that the Omega Kids have pulled a fast one on Quentin Quire. Not only do they hide in their own world away from him but… wait, what happened to Elbecca using her power boost on the ghost that has been haunting them all?

Turns out it was a rather over-phased Kitty Pryde, possibly affected by the X-Virus and turning her into a ghost. And the big purple dragon, was that Lockheed also transformed? No…

It's Aunt May. Of course it is, transformed by the X-Virus into someone who can turn into Godzilla, basically… and whose husband was being discussed?

Looks like Vindicator, Heather McNeil, is Wolverine's wife. Or at least she was before he was transformed by Doug Ramsey into a killing machine. And talking of ex-wives… what have those Omega Kids been pulling?

It turns out that Phoebe Cuckoo isn't even there, and the kids have trapped Quentin Quire in their own world. As long as there aren't any glitches!

Radioactive Spider-Man #1 by Joe Kelly, Kev Walker

UNFRIENDLY AND UNSTABLE! X YEARS LATER, the X-Virus decimated New York – but Spider-Man won't stop fighting. In a desperate gamble, Peter Parker doses himself with lethal radiation to hold the infection at bay. Survival comes at a cost. While this may not kill Peter Parker, it sure messes him up. This is the most dangerous, mutated Spider-Man ever – and he's not alone.

KID OMEGA'S ALL GROWN UP! X YEARS LATER, Quentin Quire protects the dream of mutant supremacy and independence as head of the Revelation Territories' spy network. But when a conspiracy threatens the mutant utopia, Quire and his psychic students will have to distinguish friend from foe. Has Quentin got what it takes to carry the dream forward, or will the next generation replace the former revolutionary?

THE GAME OF POWER COMMENCES! X YEARS LATER, after the assassination of one of his prized Choristers, Revelation welcomes a new mutant to his capital city of Philadelphia. But the capital of the Revelation Territories hides many dangers, not the least of which are her rival Choristers – and Fabian Cortez will allow no one to challenge him for Revelation's favor. But this new mutant has a secret ally – the Ghost of Philadelphia!

WHAT HAPPENED TO WOLVERINE? X YEARS LATER, the people of Vancouver cheer a new hero: the WONDERFUL WOLVERINE, A.K.A. the WENDIGO, Logan's last student. But what happened to LOGAN? A secret from Wolverine's past will set the Last Wolverine on a mission to uphold his mentor's legacy…unless a dire threat burns it all down first!

