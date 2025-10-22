Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: Radioactive Spider-Man, X-Men Age Of Revelation

What Happened To The X-Men In This Week's Age of Revelation? XSpoilers

Article Summary Doug Ramsey rules as Revelation, shaping a new mutant order with harsh consequences for dissenters.

Wolverine is transformed into a mindless weapon, while Quentin Quire leads the Omega Kids against resistance.

Spider-Man mutates further battling the X-Virus, causing new divisions between mutants and humans.

Apocalypse, Mars and biblical themes escalate tensions as survivors fight for freedom in the Revelation era.

As well as four Ultimate Universe books this week, Marvel has four Age Of Revelation titles out too. I wonder how that will play out on the Bestseller list on Saturday? Radioactive Spider-Man #1 by Joe Kelly, Kev Walker, Omega Kids #1 by Tony Fleecs, Andres Genolet, X-Men: Book of Revelation #1 by Jed MacKay, Netho Diaz and The Last Wolverine #1 by Saladin Ahmed, Edgar Salazar are all published by Marvel Comics today. Some spoilers, but we'll save the big revelations for later…

X-Men: Book of Revelation #1 by Jed MacKay and Netho Diaz is the most Revelatory of the books out this week, looking at how this new world is run, right from the top, from the point of view of a new mutant, a Chorister, with the power to boost other mutantss' powers, and part of the team that has seen Doug Ramsey step up as Revelation and control the world.

And as Omega Kids #1 by Tony Fleecs and Andres Genolet reminds us, the penalty for opposition, is the removal of language and all associated reasoning skills.

And as The Last Wolverine #1 by Saladin Ahmed and Edgar Salazar shows us with Wendigo, Doug Ramsey did something even worse to Wolverine, turning him into a dumb, expert killing machine. His very own bulldog. But not all are so controlled.

Quentin Quire did it all himself. And just to be sure, he has someone to check in on him.

Phoebe Cuckoo, helping make sure the kids are alright. And Quentin as well. Notably the Cuckoos are now down to three…

Is he wearing the Doug Ramsey Was Right shirt now?

Doug Ramsey didn't touch Spider-Man directly, just getting him hit with the X-Virus in a rather unique fashion. And what's under that costume?

Multiple arms, spikes, hairs, bits and holes. So what led him to this look?

He's always been a Radioactive Spider-Man, now he's an even more Radioactive Spider-Man and a bit of a vampire in the process. But back to the Book Of Revelation.

As Revelation looks to other worlds. As Death, horseman of Apocalypse, from the planet Mars – or Arakko – makes his arrival. And, as seen in previous issues of World Of Apocalypse, his wife Bei betrayed Revalation to Apocalypse, a message delivered and received by Charles Xavier, and handed to Apocalypse, the being who made Revelation who he is now…

And Dougy has disappointed his Daddy. And alongside Apocalypse, Revelation, Horsemen, we need more Biblical references…

An Abomination? Who does this Death think he is, Graham Nolan?

And what Doug Ramsey says, people have to do. So those who want to fight it, have to find ways of avoiding detection.

As those families of those who have been Babelled find a way to avoid being sent to the cornfield, and detected by Quentin Quire and the Omega Kids.

In a fashion that seems reminiscent of one of Black Mirror's finest episodes, Shut Up And Dance.

While we get to the divisions in play in New York, courtesy of former X-Man Cecilia Reyes. The penthouses for the mutants… and the humans in the tunnels, where the Morlocks once were. A reversal of fortune.

Of course, you could just run off to Canada instead.

With the Wendigo no longer eating people and instead cosplaying as Wolverine. But we see some other aspects of Doug Ramsey's legacy with religious implications…

He took away Kurt Wagner's demonic mutant form with but a word. Kept him with his language, but that's all…

While others fight for the babelled…

It's only the mutants or mutated who are surviving and fighting in the Revelation Territories.

Or, indeed, kissing. Because this is no longer about the X-Men.

They're in Canada…

It's about the whole world. And what the old world left behind…

Of course, Mister Sinsister would have a genetic cache in New York. Radioactive Spider-Man #1 by Joe Kelly, Kev Walker, Omega Kids #1 by Tony Fleecs, Andres Genolet, X-Men: Book of Revelation #1 by Jed MacKay, Netho Diaz and The Last Wolverine #1 by Saladin Ahmed, Edgar Salazar are all published by Marvel Comics today.

UNFRIENDLY AND UNSTABLE! X YEARS LATER, the X-Virus decimated New York – but Spider-Man won't stop fighting. In a desperate gamble, Peter Parker doses himself with lethal radiation to hold the infection at bay. Survival comes at a cost. While this may not kill Peter Parker, it sure messes him up. This is the most dangerous, mutated Spider-Man ever – and he's not alone.

KID OMEGA'S ALL GROWN UP! X YEARS LATER, Quentin Quire protects the dream of mutant supremacy and independence as head of the Revelation Territories' spy network. But when a conspiracy threatens the mutant utopia, Quire and his psychic students will have to distinguish friend from foe. Has Quentin got what it takes to carry the dream forward, or will the next generation replace the former revolutionary?

THE GAME OF POWER COMMENCES! X YEARS LATER, after the assassination of one of his prized Choristers, Revelation welcomes a new mutant to his capital city of Philadelphia. But the capital of the Revelation Territories hides many dangers, not the least of which are her rival Choristers – and Fabian Cortez will allow no one to challenge him for Revelation's favor. But this new mutant has a secret ally – the Ghost of Philadelphia!

WHAT HAPPENED TO WOLVERINE? X YEARS LATER, the people of Vancouver cheer a new hero: the WONDERFUL WOLVERINE, A.K.A. the WENDIGO, Logan's last student. But what happened to LOGAN? A secret from Wolverine's past will set the Last Wolverine on a mission to uphold his mentor's legacy…unless a dire threat burns it all down first!

