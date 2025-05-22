Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: keenspot, Tall Jacks

The Tall Jacks #1 Launch in Keenspot/Ex Posse August 2025 Solicits

The Tall Jacks #1 by Regina Kim, Gershon Villamor and Charmaine Pascual launches in Keenspot/Execution Posse Holdings' August 2025 solicits

Keenspot, courtesy of a deal with Execution Posse Holdings, managed to back themselves into Lunar Distribution, and now share a spot for their August 2025 solicits and solicitations, starting with the launch of The Tall Jacks #1 by Regina Kim, Gershon Villamor and Charmaine Pascual.

THE TALL JACKS #1

On Sale August 27, 2025 | 32 PGS, B&W | $5.99 | FOC Date: 7/14/2025

In development with Sony Entertainment! Stiv, a rebellious trickster gang member, threatens to tear apart the wicked and supernatural gangs of Blood World City as they rise to power. Brimming with manga-style action, stakes, and chaos, The Tall Jacks preludes the Night of the Cadillacs comic book world from Ex Posse. A co-publication with Keenspot.

Written by Regina Kim | Interior Art by Gershon Villamor & Charmaine Pascual | Cover Art by Gershon Villamor

Cover A: Gershon Villamor

Cover B: Gershon Villamor

Cover C: Gershon Villamor

Cover D: Black Sketch Cover

THE CHAMBERLAINS #3

On Sale August 20, 2025 | 32 PGS, Full Color | $5.99 | FOC Date: 7/7/2025

In development with Sony Entertainment! Ghost Royce and The Chamberlains compete in a deadly game to secure Papa Duke's hidden blood stash, key to controlling the Chrome Tunnel portal linking the vampire and human worlds. Rival crews and the chaotic Wolves, unpredictable vampires bent on disrupting Papa Duke's rule, join the hunt in Blood World City. A co-publication with Keenspot.

Written by Ruben Romero & Casey Bowker | Interior Art by Jaycee Jan Geronga & Sergio Melegrito | Cover Art by Todd Skull

Cover A: Todd Skull

Cover B: Todd Skull

Cover C: Todd Skull

Cover D: Holofoil Flip Cover by Todd Skull

DON'T RUN WITH SCISSORS #3

On Sale August 27, 2025 | 32 PGS, Full Color | $5.99 | FOC Date: 7/14/2025

From the publisher of Mark Spears Monsters and The Crying Boy, this terrifying Italian horror series continues! Dark forces surround Splabound Bay Police Department, endangering its officers. Sheriff Sean Depero recruits Boston detective Ian McClode to investigate the mysterious Vivian while awaiting a critical psychiatric evaluation. A Keenspot publication.

Written by Francesca Perillo | Illustrated by Stefano Cardoselli & Lorenzo Scaramella | Main Cover Art by Stefano Cardoselli

Cover A: Stefano Cardoselli

Cover B: Lorenzo Scaramella

ROBOT + GIRL #9

On Sale August 20, 2025 | 24 PGS, Full Color | $5.99 | FOC Date: 7/7/2025

Continuing the acclaimed all-ages adventure from Penguin Random House graphic novelist Mike White, as seen in Free Comic Book Day's Keenspot Toybox special! Mari's rescue of A.R.R.A. and disruption of the Robot Gladiator League puts a mafia bounty on her head. With time running out to practice for the tournament and her freedom at stake, Mari plays her best to avoid incarceration. A Keenspot publication. "One of our favorite books… heartfelt, wonderful, adorable." —Bat City Comic Professionals.

Written & Illustrated by Mike White

Cover A: Mike White

Cover B: Mike White

Cover C: Holofoil Flip Cover

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!