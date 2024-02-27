Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: kate pryde, Rogue, women of marvel

The Times That Rogue And Kitty Pryde Previously Led The X-Men

Yesterday, we broke the news that the new X-Men relaunch this summer would include two teams, one led by Rogue, and the other by Kate Pryde.

Article Summary Rogue and Kate Pryde will lead separate X-Men teams in the new summer launch.

Rogue has led X-Men and Uncanny Avengers teams; Kate led in X-Men Gold and Doomsday.

We also recall Storm's leadership, winning against Cyclops without powers.

Kate Pryde's name validates her older self, linking back to her 'Days Of Future Past'.

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool broke the news that the new X-Men relaunch this summer would include two X-Men teams, one led by Rogue, and the other by Kate Pryde. It will be all over the wires tomorrow, but Marvel also put out a sneak peek tonight from tomorrow's Women Of Marvel 2024 #1.

Obviously there were the usual responses, on the TwitterX.

"Trash. Rouge shouldn't be leading the X-men nor should Kitty. This New era of X-men smell like girl boss to me. I'll pass"

"I can't buy these characters as leaders just stop it."

"This sounds like hot garbage to try to further push whatever sh-t X-men 97 / Disney mcu is doing. the non textured mohawk.. Storm in politics??? These teams also low key sound shitty too. I kinda hope these books flop!"

Some people remember of course. As well as how to spell "Rogue".

"ROGUE IS LEADING AGAIN???? IM CHEERING SO BAD FINALLY" "YES, ROGUE BACK TO LEADING A SQUAD LETS GO"

Because both Rogue and Kate Pryde have led the X-Men in years before Krakoa.

Indeed back then, Scott Summers asked Rogue expressly to take on the role…

…even if he may have later regretted it, when he saw everyone she chose for the job.

And she also led the Uncanny Avengers too, ripping the role from Captain America.

While Kate Pryde led them in the present in the X-Men Gold era…

And will lead them in the future too, in the Doomsday series.

Storm did the job as well, of course, after she beat Cyclops for leadership even when she had lost all her powers. Just imagine how the internet would have reacted to that particular change.

That's why it seems that these complaints seem to be coming from those who haven't read the comics since the seventies. Talking of which…

"Her name is Kitty Pryde, as long as marvel keeps calling her Kate Pryde well always known that the stories she's in will be horsecrap."

"Is Kate Pryde related to Kitty Pryde somehow?"

"Who is Kate Pride ?"

"Who's Kate Pryde? Do you mean Kitty Pryde?"

"As long as the X-office insists on calling Kitty "Kate", it'll remain the major red flag that theres no point in coming back to X-Men"

Her name is Katherine Pryde, Kitty for short, and in her earliest appearances, it was established that an older version of herself would go by the name Kate. Is it too much to ask that X-Men readers who claim major knowledge of the series have read Days Of Future Past?

That was forty years ago of course. But my favourite comment was…

"Time to judge the whole new era off Bleeding Cool leaks"

Works for me.

Women Of Marvel #1 is published tomorrow from Marvel Comics.

WOMEN OF MARVEL #1

MARVEL COMICS

DEC230658

(W) Gail Simone, Celeste Bronfman, Erica Schultz (A) Nao Fuji (CA) Carmen Carnero

CELEBRATING THE MIGHTY WOMEN OF MARVEL!

Because they worked hard for this and they deserve it! But who you callin' "doll"?! Marvel's most powerful heroines take center stage in an anthology that will inspire, empower and motivate fans from all walks of life! Whether it's the Boss of Space pummeling back an alien invasion or the Scarlet Witch weaving a magical protection, the women of Marvel have got your back. Featuring a story by industry legend Gail Simone and more to come! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 28, 2024 SRP: $5.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!