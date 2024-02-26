Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: july 2024, kate pryde, Madame Web, Rogue

Rogue And Kate Pryde Will Each Lead The New X-Men Teams This Summer

Bleeding Cool can report that Rogue and Kate Pryde will each be leading a new X-Men team this summer for Marvel's new X-Men relaunch.

Bleeding Cool can report that Rogue and Kate Pryde will each be leading a new X-Men team this summer for the new X-Men relaunch from Tom Brevort's offices at Marvel Comics. X-Men and Uncanny X-Men? We don't know, we don't know more than this. But it is backed up by a page from this Wednesday's Women Of Marvel #1, including a vision from the much maligned Madame Web.

The Rogue-led team includes Nightcrawler, Gambit and Wolverine and suggests a flashback to earlier classic costumes, possibly in keeping with an X-Men '97 vibe. While Kate Pryde will have Emma Frost on her team, as well as a number of shadowy figures. And it looks like Storm, recently Queen of Arakko and Regent of Sol, will be entering the political arena. Could we have our first Mutant President in 2024?

Bleeding Cool scooped the news about an X-Men relaunch in July 2024 entitled From The Ashes, with Executive Editor Tom Brevoort taking over the X-Men comic books, bringing the Krakoan Age to and end and promising a big relaunch of the characters.

As for Madame Web, Bleeding Cool previously pointed out how she is all over Marvel Comics right now, as if Marvel expected some attention to the character as a result of the movie, Though not enough to actually give her a comic of her own. Still this, and other visions of Marvel's future, will make Women Of Marvel something for fans to seek out this Wednesday.

WOMEN OF MARVEL #1

MARVEL COMICS

DEC230658

(W) Gail Simone, Celeste Bronfman, Erica Schultz (A) Nao Fuji (CA) Carmen Carnero

CELEBRATING THE MIGHTY WOMEN OF MARVEL!

Because they worked hard for this and they deserve it! But who you callin' "doll"?! Marvel's most powerful heroines take center stage in an anthology that will inspire, empower and motivate fans from all walks of life! Whether it's the Boss of Space pummeling back an alien invasion or the Scarlet Witch weaving a magical protection, the women of Marvel have got your back. Featuring a story by industry legend Gail Simone and more to come! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 28, 2024 SRP: $5.99

