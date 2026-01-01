Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: bestseller, bestseller list, blind bag, deadpool
The Top Nine Best-Selling Comics Of 2025 In Comic Book Stores
Deadpool/Batman tops the Top Nine Best-Selling Comics Of 2025 In Comic Book Stores Bestseller List for Bleeding Cool
Article Summary
- Deadpool/Batman #1 claims the top spot as the best-selling comic in comic book stores for 2025.
- Batman titles dominate the Top Nine, joined by new breakout hits like Invincible Universe Battle Beast #1.
- Blind bags and special releases drive sales, with only select issues benefiting from this 2025 trend.
- Data is sourced from over 100 comic stores’ real sales, offering an accurate look at the year’s top comics.
These are the top nine bestselling comics in comic stores of the year, according to ComicHub data. Deadpool/Batman #1 was the best-selling comic book of the year from Marvel Comics, with the sequel from DC Comics, Batman/Deadpool #1, selling three-quarters of that. The use of blind bags for Batman, KO and the comic that started the trend, Battle Beast, is marked with an asterix as that rally seems to be the sales tool of 2025, even if Ultimate Endgame #1 has suffered issues, and has not made the chart in the final day of the year. Batman #1, by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez, in second place, sold twice as many copies as the Jim Lee/Jeph Loeb H2SH launch issue, Batman #158. The Absolute titles were blindbagless, with Absolute Batman #5, #15 and Absolute Flash #1 making the top nine… and Scott Snyder writes three-and-a-bit of the top nine.
Last year saw the chart dominated with Absolute titles, but also Ultimate and Xbooks, notably absent from the list this year. The year before that was all Batman with a little Amazing Spider-Man and Void Rivals.
Top Nine Bleeding Cool Bestseller List Of 2025
|No
|Title
|Publisher
|Writer
|Artist
|Price
|Ratio
|1
|Deadpool/Batman #1
|Marvel
|Zeb Wells
|Greg Capullo
|6.99
|100
|2
|Batman #1 *
|DC
|Matt Fraction
|Jorge Jiménez
|4.99
|90.5
|3
|Batman/Deadpool #1
|DC
|Grant Morrison
|Dan Mora
|7.99
|75.7
|4
|Invincible Universe Battle Beast #1 *
|Image
|Robert Kirkman
|Annalisa Leoni, Ryan Ottley
|3.99
|65.6
|5
|DC K.O. #1 *
|DC
|Scott Snyder
|Javier Fernandez
|5.99
|50.1
|6
|Batman #158
|DC
|Jeph Loeb
|Jim Lee, Scott Williams
|4.99
|49.2
|7
|Absolute Batman #15
|DC
|Scott Snyder
|Jock
|4.99
|47.6
|8
|Absolute Flash #1
|DC
|Jeff Lemire
|Nick Robles
|4.99
|47.1
|9
|Absolute Batman #5
|DC
|Scott Snyder
|Nick Dragotta
|4.99
|44.6
This is the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by over a hundred named direct market comic stores from their sales from Wednesday to Saturday, the "Wednesday Warriors". The chart is compiled from actual sales data from 120 to 150 comic book stores provided by ComicHub, which provides POS services for comic book retailers worldwide, mostly in North America and the UK. These are typically from what might be called mid-range stores, and we run a bunch of them below. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List gives the best-selling reported comic the 100.0 number, and you can see how each title performed as a percentage of that sale. These numbers are based on sales in-store, rather than orders from publishers. Participating Bestseller List comic book stores include:
- 4 COLOR FANTASIES
- A COMIC SHOP
- ALTER EGO COMICS
- ANYONE COMICS
- ARKHAM COMICS & GAMES
- ARSENAL COMICS AND GAMES
- ARSENAL COMICS AND GAMES VENTURA
- ASH AVENUE COMICS
- ATOMIC CITY COMICS
- AUSTIN BOOKS & COMICS
- AW YEAH COMICS – MUNCIE
- BEYOND COMICS – FREDERICK
- BEYOND COMICS – GAITHERSBURG
- BIG BANG COMICS
- BIG BANG TOYS COMICS GAMES
- BIG PLANET COMICS
- BIG PLANET COMICS OF BETHESDA
- BLERDS UNDERGROUND
- BLUE ASH UP UP & AWAY!
- BRAVE NEW WORLDS – OLD CITY PHILADELPHIA
- BRAVE NEW WORLDS – WILLOW GROVE
- BRONZE AGE BAT CAVE
- BSI COMICS
- CAB COMICS
- CAPE AND COWL COMICS
- CAPTAIN BLUE HEN COMICS
- CARLS CACTUS COMICS
- CHAMPION COMICS AND COFFEE
- CHEVIOT UP UP & AWAY!
- CLOBBERIN' COMICS
- CLOBBERIN' COMICS – SHEPHERDSVILLE
- COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: FORT WORTH
- COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: HALTOM CITY
- COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: IRVING
- COMIC BOOK WORLD FLORENCE
- COMIC BOOK WORLD LOUISVILLE
- COMIC EMPORIUM
- COMIC QUEST
- COMIC REALMS
- COMICKAZE COMICS
- COMICS ADVENTURE
- COMICS CONSPIRACY
- COMICS HEAVEN AB
- COMIX CAFE
- COMIX CONNECTION – MECHANICSBURG
- COMIX CONNECTION – YORK
- COSMIC COMICS
- COSMIC MONKEY COMICS
- COY'S COMICS
- CRUSH COMICS
- CURRENT COMICS MONTEREY
- CURRENT COMICS SALINAS
- DICE & COMICS CAFE
- DNA COMICS & GAMES
- DOUBLE MIDNIGHT COMICS CONCORD
- DOUBLE MIDNIGHT COMICS MANCHESTER
- DOWNTOWN COMICS ANNEX
- DOWNTOWN COMICS IN AVON
- DOWNTOWN COMICS IN CASTLETON
- DOWNTOWN COMICS ON MARKET STREET
- DR. VOLT'S COMICS
- DRAGON'S LAIR COMICS & FANTASY – COLUMBUS
- DREAMDAZE COMICS FUN & GAMES
- ENDGAME COMICS AND COLLECTABLES
- EPIC COMICS
- E-TOWN COMICS
- EVERYONE COMICS X COLLECTIBLES
- FANTOM COMICS
- FOURCORNERS COMICS & GAMES
- FUNNY BUSINESS
- FUNNYBOOKS COMICS & STUFF
- GALACTIC GREG'S
- GEEK GEEK NERD NERD
- GREEN BRAIN COMICS
- GRYPHON GAMES AND COMICS
- GULF COAST COSMOS COMICS
- GUTTER POP COMICS
- HELLO COMICS
- HELLO COMICS DOWNTOWN
- HEROES & VILLAINS
- HEROES' BEACON COMICS & GAMES
- HEROES FOR SALE
- HORIZON COMICS AND COLLECTIBLES
- HOUSE OF HEROES COMICS
- INVISIBLE JET COMICS
- ISOTOPE
- JPM COMICS & GAMES
- K & J COMICS AND GAMES
- KEY ELEMENTS COMICS
- KINGPIN BOOKS – COMICS EXCLUSIVE WEBSITE
- KINGSTON NEXUS
- LEGACY COMICS AND CARDS INC
- LEMONJUICE MCGEE'S COMIC CAVALCADE
- MANSFIELD COMICS AND MANGA
- MAXIMUM COMICS (CENTENNIAL HILLS)
- MAXIMUM COMICS (SOUTHWEST)
- MEMORY LANE COMICS
- MIDGARD COMICS, GAMES, AND MORE
- MISSION: COMICS AND ART
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – BUTLER
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – CRANBERRY TWP
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – ELLWOOD CITY
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – OHIO VALLEY
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – PITTSBURGH MILLS
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – WATERFRONT
- NOSTALGIA, INK
- OILTOWN COMICS
- PAPER ASYLUM
- PERFECT STORM COMICS AND GAMES
- PERFECT STORM WEST
- PHANTOM OF THE ATTIC
- PITTSBURGH COMICS
- POP COMICS & CULTURE EMPORIUM
- PULP COMICS AND GAMES
- RAD RAPTOR COMICS
- ROBOT ZERO COMICS
- SADDLE CITY COMICS
- SAMURAI COMICS CHANDLER
- SAMURAI COMICS GLENDALE
- SAMURAI COMICS MESA
- SAMURAI COMICS PHOENIX
- SOCAL GAMES AND COMICS
- SSALEFISH COMICS – CONCORD
- SSALEFISH COMICS – GREENSBORO
- SSALEFISH COMICS – WINSTON-SALEM
- STARGAZER COMICS
- STRANGE ADVENTURES – ARIZONA
- SUPER-FLY COMICS & GAMES
- SUPERSCRIPT COMICS AND GAMES
- SURPRISE COMICS
- THE COLLECTIVE
- THE COMIC BOOK CLUBHOUSE
- THE COMIC BOOK SHOP! OF WILMINGTON, DE
- THE COMIC DUDE SHOP
- THE DANGER ROOM
- THE DRAGONS LAIR
- THE NERD STORE – UTAH
- THE NERD STORE OREM
- THE SECRET LAIR COMICS
- ULTIMATE COMICS RALEIGH
- WADE'S COMIC MADNESS
- WONDERLAND COMICS
- ZEPPELIN COMICS
- ZEPPELIN COMICS – NAPA