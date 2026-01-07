The Truth About Absolute Batman Ark-M Special (And That Spoiler Cover)

Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Joker

The truth about today's Absolute Batman Ark-M Special (and that Spoilery Cover) published by DC Comics today

There's a reason that it is suddenly a $50 comic book on rBay even though it was only just published today. The Absolute Ark-M Special by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri and Joshua Hixson tells the story of the nineteenth-century Arkham Asylum that came before the Ark-M project in Gotham, but was built on its bones. And those who were kept there.

With the heavy suggestion that the laughing multiple serial killer inmate Jack Doe, back in 1885, was the Absolute Joker. Or at least an ancestor.

But he's not the only blood-covered inmate of the asylum, an unnamed child adopted by Arkham, his own life born in young blood, and who is a target of Jack Doe.

And while Jack Doe may not kill the boy there and then, the rest of the asylum are not so lucky.

And Arkham knows who Jack Doe if given the chance.

A bloodied bed with his teddy bear. And the suggestion that the escaped Jack Doe may have run to England and become Jack the Ripper. But years later, the truth emerges as the Asylum is being sold. And the body is discovered.

The boy was Jack Grimm. He would go on to become the young clown character as seen on the streets of Gotham.

And then into big business.

Buying Arkham Asylum along the way, with all its residents. Transforming them, and himself, into the Absolute Joker… and making the cover.

Absolute Batman: Ark M Special #1 by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri, Joshua Hixson is published by DC Comics today

Absolute Batman: Ark M Special #1 by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri, Joshua Hixson

The origins of the enigmatic Ark M are explored! What terrible secrets lie within its walls, and just who is assigned to protect it from discovery?!

