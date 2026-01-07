The Truth About Absolute Batman Ark-M Special (And That Spoiler Cover)

Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: , ,

There's a reason that it is suddenly a $50 comic book on rBay even though it was only just published today. The Absolute Ark-M Special by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri and Joshua Hixson tells the story of the nineteenth-century Arkham Asylum that came before the Ark-M project in Gotham, but was built on its bones. And those who were kept there.

The Truth About Absolute Ark-M Special (Spoilers)
Absolute Batman: Ark M Special #1 by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri, Joshua Hixson

With the heavy suggestion that the laughing multiple serial killer inmate Jack Doe, back in 1885, was the Absolute Joker. Or at least an ancestor.

The Truth About Absolute Ark-M Special (Spoilers)
Absolute Batman: Ark M Special #1 by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri, Joshua Hixson

But he's not the only blood-covered inmate of the asylum, an unnamed child adopted by Arkham, his own life born in young blood, and who is a target of Jack Doe.

The Truth About Absolute Ark-M Special (Spoilers)
Absolute Batman: Ark M Special #1 by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri, Joshua Hixson

And while Jack Doe may not kill the boy there and then, the rest of the asylum are not so lucky.

The Truth About Absolute Ark-M Special (Spoilers)
Absolute Batman: Ark M Special #1 by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri, Joshua Hixson

And Arkham knows who Jack Doe if given the chance.

The Truth About Absolute Ark-M Special (Spoilers)
Absolute Batman: Ark M Special #1 by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri, Joshua Hixson

A bloodied bed with his teddy bear. And the suggestion that the escaped Jack Doe may have run to England and become Jack the Ripper. But years later, the truth emerges as the Asylum is being sold. And the body is discovered.

The Truth About Absolute Ark-M Special (Spoilers)
Absolute Batman: Ark M Special #1 by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri, Joshua Hixson

The boy was Jack Grimm. He would go on to become the young clown character as seen on the streets of Gotham.

Absolute Batman #15
Absolute Batman #15 by Scott Snyder and Jock

And then into big business.

Absolute Batman #15
Absolute Batman #15 by Scott Snyder and Jock

Buying Arkham Asylum along the way, with all its residents. Transforming them, and himself, into the Absolute Joker… and making the cover.

Absolute Batman: Ark-M Special Already Selling For $30 On eBay
Absolute Batman: Ark M Special #1 by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri, Joshua Hixson

Absolute Batman: Ark M Special #1 by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri, Joshua Hixson is published by DC Comics today

  • Absolute Batman: Ark M Special #1 by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri, Joshua Hixson 
    The origins of the enigmatic Ark M are explored! What terrible secrets lie within its walls, and just who is assigned to protect it from discovery?!

