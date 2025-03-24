Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, ultimate

Comic Shop Monster Week With Absolute, Ultimate, H2SH And James Gunn

Monster Week For Comic Shops With Absolute, Ultimate, Batman Hush 2, Jonathan Hickman, Jim Lee, Greg Capullo, James Gunn, Patton Oswalt...

This week is a true Monster Week for comic books, Wednesday, the 26th of March. Here are some of the titles hitting.

Batman #158 by Jeph Loeb , Jim Lee , Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair . The sequel to Hush, H2SH if you prefer. 400,000+ orders, this will be a monster. And there will also be a Giant-Sized edition.

, , and . The sequel to Hush, H2SH if you prefer. 400,000+ orders, this will be a monster. And there will also be a Giant-Sized edition. Batman #159 Ashcan by Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee, Scott Williams, a black and white preview to the next issue, which you can dive in straight away after reading #158.

Absolute Martian Manhunter by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez . The new launch of a new Absolute title from DC, and the strangest of all the Absolute titles so far, as well as a demand that for the full experience it has to be read in print.

and . The new launch of a new Absolute title from DC, and the strangest of all the Absolute titles so far, as well as a demand that for the full experience it has to be read in print. James Gunn writes Peacemaker Presents Viugilante/Eagley Double Feature with Tim Seeley , Rex Ogle , Mitch Gerads and Matteo Lolli .

writes Peacemaker Presents Viugilante/Eagley Double Feature with , , and . And Patton Oswalt writes Money Shot Big Bang #0 with Sarah Beattie , also Tim Seeley, Rebekah Isaacs , Caroline Leigh Layne , Gisele Lagace , and Garth Graham

writes Money Shot Big Bang #0 with , also Tim Seeley, , , , and Absolute Wonder Woman #6 by Kelly Thompson , Mattia De Iulis , and Dustin Nguyen , a bottle episode of this juggernaut.

, , and , a bottle episode of this juggernaut. Ultimate Spider-Man #15 by Jonathan Hickman and David Messina returns as Marvel's best-selling title.

and returns as Marvel's best-selling title. But there's also Amazing Spider-Man concluding its 8 Deaths Of Spider-Man storyline with #70 by Joe Kelly , Ed McGuinness , CAFU – and a Frank Miller variant cover.

, , – and a variant cover. And another Ultimate title, the second best-seller of the line Ultimate Wolverine #3

And if you want Jonathan Hickman's take on Wolverine with Greg Capullo , we have Wolverine Revenge #5

, we have Wolverine Revenge #5 Justice League Unlimited #5 by Mark Waid and Dan Mora , kicking off the We Are Yesterday event.

and , kicking off the We Are Yesterday event. While the X-Men Manhunt crossover ends with event onshot X-Manhunt Omega by Gail Simone , Murewa Ayodele , Enid Balám , Gleb Melnikov and Federica Mancini following Uncanny X-Men #12.

, , , and following Uncanny X-Men #12. The one-shot comic Kids #1 by Garth Ennis and Dalibor Talajic from Image Comics where Faith Erin Hicks and Lee Loughridge launch Universal Monsters: The Mummy

and from Image Comics where and launch Universal Monsters: The Mummy Oh and of course the Harley Quinn Fartacular Silent Butt Deadly one-shot by Joanne Starer, Ted Brandt, Ro Stein. Hey, you never know.

As well as the launch of Patrick Horvath's new follow up to Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees, with Free For All #1 from Oni Press. Matthew Rosenberg and Stefano Landini's We're Taking Everyone Down With Us #1 from Image Comics. And Tyler Boss and Adriano Turtulici launch You'll Do Bad Things. Titan Comics is launching their first Solomon King solo comic. Marvel launches for Doom's Division #1 and we get Far Down Below #1 by Chris Condon and Gegê Schall from Mad Cave Studios.

Wonder Woman #19 concludes the two-year long Sovereign storyline with Tom King and Daniel Sampere. Fantastic Four #30 has a de-Thinged Ben Grimm for One World Under Doom. Zac Gorman, Alexis Quasarano, Todd Nauck, Enid Balam launch Poolumianiti for Deadpool, Darkwing Duck #2, Red Sonja Attacks Mars #1 by Jay Stephens and Fran Strukan,



Then throw in the latest for Godzilla Vs Fantastic Four, new ThunderCats, Superman, Daredevil, Green Lantern, Green Arrow, Flash, Hulk, Department Of Truth, Radiant Black, Gunslinger Spawn, Laura Kinney Wolverine, Rogue, Power Girl, Thunderbolts, Weapon X-Men, Feral, GI Joe, Metamorpho, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Hello Darkness, The Seasons, Falling In Love On The Path To Hell, Power Rangers Prime, Terminator, Hornsby & Halo, Star Wars: The High Republic, and a fourth printing for Mark Spears Monsters #1.

So… how much money do you have? MONSTER WEEK!

