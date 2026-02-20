The Walking Dead's Charlie Adland Co-Creates "Of The Earth" From Image

Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: charlie adlard, chris condon

The Walking Dead's Charlie Adland Co-Creates "Of The Earth" with Chris Condon and Andrew Ehrich from Image Comics in May 2026

Charlie Adlard of The Walking Dead is joining co-creators Chris Condon and Andrew Ehrich, colourist Pip Martin, letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou and designer Mike Tivey for his return to single-issue comic book storytelling (away from all those clearly inferior European hardcover albums that pay so well) for a neo-noir-tinged eco-horror comic book Of the Earth. This six-issue miniseries will launch in May from Image Comics. In which Tabitha 'Tabby' Black flees a sordid life for her quiet hometown of Solitude, Texas and the comfort of her Gramma's home where she was raised. Only home isn't what it once was…. and neither is Gramma.

"I've always wanted to work with Chris for a long time, ever since I was aware of his collaborations with Jake Phillips," said Adlard. "And finally, I got my wish with a brilliant atmospheric horror tale with an eco twist. It's the best type of story for me—full of atmosphere and great characters. Plus, I get the pleasure of working with Pip, Hassan, Andrew, and Michael."

Condon added: "Charlie Adlard is a legend in the comic book industry, and I have the utmost confidence that his name alone lends this book credibility, and with good reason. Still, what makes this book special is the all-star team we've assembled. I'm honoured to share a credit in this book with letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, colourist Pip Martin, designer Michael Tivey, and last but not least, my good friend and co-writer Andrew Ehrich, a newbie to the industry. Of The Earth is an atmospheric, terror-soaked excursion into the unknown; an eco-horror story with a suspenseful neo-noir tinge. It's John Carpenter's The Thing meets Blood Simple, and I cannot wait to unleash this oil-soaked terror upon the world with Charlie and the rest of the team."

Of the Earth #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 20th of May 2026.

