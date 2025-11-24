Posted in: AWA, Comics, Mad Cave Studios, Top Cow, Vault | Tagged: fcbd, free comic book day, Freee Saturday In May, FSIM, Rekcah

Vault, Mad Cave, Reckah, AWA & Titan's Free Comic Book Day Replacement

SCOOP: Vault, Mad Cave, Reckah and AWA join Titan for their own Free Comic Book Day Replacement, called First Saturday In May or FSIM 2026

Bleeding Cool noted that Titan Comics was issuing its own Free Comic Book Day titles for May 2026, with Gun Honey Doubles Down #0 by Charles Ardai and Ace Continuado and Conan: Tides Of The Tyrant King #0 by Jim Zub and Jesus Marino. Well there are more. Universal Distribution may have bought the rights to Free Comic Book Day from Diamond Comic Distributors, but other comic book publishers are playing their own game with what they are calling First Saturday In May or FSIM. Bleeding Cool Cool uncovered this weekend that Mad Cave Studios has Flash Gordon and Terrorbytes black and white reprint editions, AWA has a sample of an unknown graphic novel from big names, Rekcah has an entirely new free annual for their The Future Is ****** series by Fred Van Lente and Juan Gedeon, and Vault Comics has the print launch of Dungeon Keeper Carl by Matt Dinniman, Tevagah and Laurel Pursuit Studio, and Inanna: The Name She Lost #0 by Inanna Sarkis, Tim Seeley and Ademir Leal. The primary difference is that stores must order them in bulk. How much stores will have to pay, I don't yet know…

Mad Cave Studios:

FSIM 2026 – BUNDLE OF 25 – FLASH GORDON #1 (NET)

(W) Jeremy Adams (A/CA) Will Conrad

THE BEST-SELLING SCI-FI SPECTACULAR RETURNS IN AN ALL-NEW BLACK & WHITE EDITION! Flash awakes on a secret prison planet somewhere in the galaxy. Upon learning that Dale Arden is the subject of an assassination plot, he's forced to break out and make his way across the galaxy to save her. Along the way, he encounters old friends, new threats, and a greater mystery surrounding WHO is pulling the strings of this universe. The first exciting issue in an all-new ongoing series! (Previously solicited)

(W) Mark Russell (A) Felix Ruiz (CA) Juan Doe

RELIVE THE TERROR IN AN ALL-NEW BLACK & WHITE EDITION! In an age where technology intertwines seamlessly with our everyday lives, TERRORBYTES delves deeper into the shadows of our digital existence, exploring the uncharted territories of human consciousness shaped by technological evolution. This new series pushes the boundaries of speculative fiction, presenting stories that challenge the very essence of identity, morality, and reality in a hyper-connected world. In the first issue, a headset that lets users relive their greatest memories at the moment of their death extracts a brutal price. (Previously solicited)

AWA

FSIM 2026 – BUNDLE OF 10 – AWA SNEAK PREVIEW (NET)

(W/A/CA) TBA

SOMETHING MAGICAL IS COMING… during this year's First Saturday in May event, AWA invites readers into the first glimpse of a bold new graphic novel from Eisner-winning creators. This free preview offers a first look at an upcoming project that will launch in 2026 — we're not ready to reveal everything just yet… but trust us, you'll want to be here when the secrets start to unravel.

Rekcah Comics

FSIM 2026 – BUNDLE OF 10 – FUTURE IS ****** ANNUAL 2026 #1 (ONE SHOT) (NET) (MR)

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Juan Gedeon (CA) Paul Pope

The ultimate STAND ALONE INTRODUCTORY ONE-SHOT to the GREATEST HACKER COMIC BOOK OF ALL TIME is here! Witness guest artist JUAN GEDEON (Marvel's Venom and DC's Jurassic League) draw an absolutely killer story by series regular writer Fred Van Lente (Deadpool vs. The Punisher), which can introduce anyone to the SIXTY-ISSUE ONGOING SERIES! Look, this comic book rules, and it's FREE! Get on the bandwagon, buddy! This issue even has giant guns and monsters! What more do you want!? TWENTY-FOUR PAGES OF STORY FOR, THAT'S RIGHT, FREE! KEY SELLING POINTS An ABSOLUTELY FREE self-contained introduction to our SIXTY-ISSUE series! New York Times Bestseller FRED VAN LENTE (Deadpool vs. The Punisher, Marvel Zombies) knocked it out of the park with an issue anyone can read and enjoy! Interior Artist JUAN GEDEON joins THE FUTURE IS ****** fresh off his acclaimed runs at MARVEL (Venom) and DC COMICS (Jurassic League)! Cover by … HOLY CRAP! IS THAT PAUL POPE?! You bet it is! The sci-fi master craftsman of Batman: Year 100, THB, Heavy Liquid, and so many more books drew this amazing cover that readers get for FREE! Learn to be a hacker with even more Capture the Flag challenges!

Vault Comics

FSIM 2026 – BUNDLE OF 25 – DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL #0 (NET)

(W) Matt Dinniman, Tevagah (A/CA) Laurel Pursuit Studio

NEW ACHIEVEMENT: You can read the first chapter for FREE! Wow, you can read?! The LitRPG smash hit phenomenon and New York Times bestseller, DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL, is now a graphic novel for the very first time and this Free Comic Book Day is your chance to read the first chapter early. You know what's worse than breaking up with your girlfriend? Getting stuck on a sadistic alien game show with her cat. This FCBD special collects the first episode (and more!) of the WEBTOON series with over 3 Million Reads and 175,000 subscribers.

(W) Inanna Sarkis, Tim Seeley (A/CA) Ademir Leal

From writer, director, and actress, Inanna Sarkis, and Eisner-nominated and New York Times bestselling writer Tim Seeley comes the complete first chapter of a modern reimagining of the ancient Assyrian goddess of love and war… Inanna: The Name She Lost — FCBD Special! Once the home of the love and peace movement, San Francisco is now a city at war with itself. Mayor and presidential hopeful Tim Teller promises to fix the problems, but he has a new issue. On a brisk September evening, Inanna emerges from the Bay, wearing nothing but a lapis necklace. She remembers little save her name…and that she's pissed. Possessed of immense strength and unwavering charisma, Inanna becomes a champion of the people. But her immortal life as a goddess of love and war is coming back to haunt her. Ancient enemies and modern monsters collide as love and war clash in a battle for the soul of humanity—and Inanna herself.

FSIM – BUNDLE OF 25 – CONAN THE BARBARIAN TIDES OF THE TYRANT KING #0 (NET) (MR)

(W) Jim Zub (A) Jesus Marino (CA) Rob De La Torre

CONAN OF CIMMERIA believed that THULSA DOOM's evil had been banished forever, but the Atlantean necromancer's dark power stirs once more and, if it cannot be stopped, the dead shall overtake the living! The Tyrant-King of Atlantis returns and all shall suffer, unless Conan and his brave allies can turn back the tide!

(W) Charles Ardai (A/CA) Ace Continuado

Offered $10 million to smuggle a gun into the Kremlin, Gun Honey Joanna Tan enlists the aid of a beautiful former lover in this thrilling lead-up to the events of the summer's big event, GUN HONEY: DOUBLES DOWN.

