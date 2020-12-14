The Walking Dead's Michonne Returns For Solid Blood #17 (Spoilers)

You will first have read about Solid Blood #17 on Bleeding Cool, a surprise release title from Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley, even though they both deny having written and drawn it. Instead, it purports to be an Image Comics comic book from a different reality that turned up at the Skybound warehouses and is just being sent out to shops because, why not? People are asking (but not getting) up to $150 on eBay. Most comic shops should be getting copies for sale on Wednesday, based on their orders for Firepower.

Solid Blood #17 Is By Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley, Out Next Week
Youtube screencap – Solid Blood #17

They also reveal a different reality – in this world, Donny Cates is a PR man working for Image Comics – which makes sense, Donny used to write for Bleeding Cool alongside Chris D'Lando, who went on to become a PR man for Marvel. Oh and Rob Liefeld is the Image CCO – he never left Image as a partner.

Also in this world, The Walking Dead never made it past its first year of publication, and Kirkman went on a sabbatical. The character of Michonne was then used instead, in a different comic from Kirkman. And in Solid Blood #17, Kirkman and Ottley kill her. What could have happened in issue #1-16 to reach this point?

Here's how Robert Kirkman explained the whole thing again.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vfV1gmhehGw
As we have previously stated, Robert Kirkman has a history of doing this kind of thing – the big question is a) will we see the rest of Solid Blood and b) how exactly did Ryan Ottley get out of his Marvel Comics commitments to get this book done, especially as he has something else significant on the way from Marvel – could this be a lockdown project that Ryan just threw himself into? Or is it really from another dimension?

