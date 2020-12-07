What Is Solid Blood #17 – A Mystery Comic In Stores Next Week?

Today, Bleeding Cool got an anonymous tip-off from someone purporting to be a retailer. The message read;

What is this? It was added to my Diamond order history this past week by the system. Is there another surprise book coming up from one of the publishers? 25 0 OCT208592 SOLID BLOOD #17 3.99 99.75 12/04/20 N 25 ORD INC It looks like this books might we expected in stores on 12/16

I have confirmed with other retailers that, yes, something called Solid Blood #17 was added to their order, without their knowledge, but the Diamond Code doesn't work for anyone to discover more about what it is. It is, however, adjacent to a listing for a Witchblade collection from Top Cow/Image Comics.

It resembles both Robert Kirkman and Chris Burnham's Die!Die!Die! in 2018, which arrived unannounced in comic book stores. It also resembles Kirkman and Charlie Adlard's Negan Lives, shipped to retailers as a surprise, as a coda to the concluded Walking Dead comic book series. Boom and Bad Idea, who also have form in this regard, have denied it was them, but there has been no response yet from Image Comics or Skybound.

Could this be another Robert Kirkman surprise? Or could it be someone trying to copy that success, like Mark Millar or Top Cow? Could it be called something else? Or could we be getting a brand new series a year-and-a-half into its run for narrative and intrigue purposes?

Whatever it is, it should be arriving in comic stores for sale on Wednesday. Presumably the cost attributed to retailers account will be refunded. But may be you might want to ask your retailer a) how many copies it says they are getting and b) if they could put one aside for you – whatever it is.

And what would "Solid Blood" signify? Something that Coagulates? How about a Scab? Or an older kind of Youngblood? Or could it be what happens to blood inside the zombies of the Walking Dead?

Anyone have any ideas?