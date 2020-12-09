Solid Blood #17 Is By Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley, Out Next Week

Last week, Bleeding Cool reported that retailers were getting a mystery comic book called Solid Blood #17, with no idea what it was, without having ordered it in the first place. There were lots of good guesses, from a secret Saga #55, to the return of The Pitt but lots of guesses and suggestions focused on Robert Kirkman who has had a history of doing such surprises, with Die!Die!Die!, Here's Negan and the conclusion of The Walking Dead. Image Comics denied everything, as did Boom and others. But Robert Kirkman never got back to me. This video however explains all. Somewhat.

He is claiming it is a comic book from another dimension, featuring characters that he created and discussed with Ryan Ottley, but was never published, as Ottley has an exclusive contract with Marvel Comics. And they have suddenly found tens of thousands of copies in the warehouse and are sending them out to retailers.

Obviously, we are not buying the origin, but it is a fascinating thing to suddenly reveal and drop unannounced, it may be what we originally suggested, the seventeenth issue of a new series and then at some point we will get to se the previous sixteen that led up to it. We have no idea. But whatever it is, whatever it means, whatever it could be, it is a new comic book by Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley will be in stores on Wednesday at numbers that may be based on twice a retailer's order for the final issue of Invincible.

Will you get your copy? Did you contact you retailer when we first suggested you might? And will there be a way to get a copy at a later date if the first ones disappear too quickly? Most likely, that seems to be the pattern…

But, again, congratulations to Robert Kirkman for surprising us all once again.