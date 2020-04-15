The West Coast Wakes Up To #Creators4Comics

by Rich Johnston

West Coast comics and creators have woken up to #Creators4Comics trending worldwide. The hashtag spotlights individual comic book creators auctioning off items or experiences on Twitter to benefit BINC's fund to benefit comic stores in trouble. Bleeding Cool has already posted a number of pieces looking at what has been offered up so far but there are hundreds to come, and even with this new update, it will already be out of date. You can see Bleeding Cool's previous collections of #Creators4Comics items here and here. Retailers can find out how to claim for funds right here. You can also check out the live hashtag on Twitter right here.

You can also follow Bleeding Cool's continued coverage of the effect of this current global situation on the comic book industry by bookmarking this link.

The West Coast Wakes Up To #Creators4Comics with this David MAck Captain America piece.
