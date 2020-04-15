The West Coast Wakes Up To #Creators4Comics

West Coast comics and creators have woken up to #Creators4Comics trending worldwide. The hashtag spotlights individual comic book creators auctioning off items or experiences on Twitter to benefit BINC's fund to benefit comic stores in trouble. Bleeding Cool has already posted a number of pieces looking at what has been offered up so far but there are hundreds to come, and even with this new update, it will already be out of date. You can see Bleeding Cool's previous collections of #Creators4Comics items here and here. Retailers can find out how to claim for funds right here. You can also check out the live hashtag on Twitter right here.

Hey hey! I want to do something for #Creators4Comics so I'm auctioning off this original drawing of Miss America and Hawkguy! 😘 – Opening bid is 30$

– Bid by replying to this tweet!

– Auction ends April 20, at 12pm EST.

– Winner donates to @binc

at https://t.co/BcOR3sLukq pic.twitter.com/oxh6hq5dkm — Aviva Maï 🍐🌟 commissions open (@AvivaMaiArtzy) April 15, 2020

I'm participating in @Creators4Comics Auction. I do a Minion mashup series and this is the very first one, Minion Wonder Woman. 9×12 std illustration paper, ink and copic marker. Starting Bid, $50.00 #Creators4Comics pic.twitter.com/khFGvh56xZ — Gene Guilmette 🏳️‍🌈🐻 (@rltpress) April 15, 2020

Up for auction: A #Lucifer season 2 crew hat! It's probably my favorite piece of schwag we made. The bidding starts NOW to help comic shops in need!#Creators4Comics • Bid by replying to this!

• Ends 4/20, 12 PM EST! • Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/y9U4sSNBrK — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) April 15, 2020

For #Creators4Comics I'm auctioning: One (1) copy of TWISTED ROMANCE @Trungles variant! Comics & prose anthology w tons of creators! • @ reply w your bids to this tweet!

• Opening bid: $25

• auction ends 4/20, 12pm EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/d2foymLwij — ✊🏾Vita Ayala🇵🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@definitelyvita) April 15, 2020

I'm auctioning my only published painting, the cover for STAR WARS #50.

Ink and Acrylic on 13×19 Illustration Board Bid by replying to this tweet!

• Opening bid: $500

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation #Creators4Comics pic.twitter.com/RBJd3ZmpOE — David Marquez (@DaveMarquez) April 15, 2020

Hey, #Creators4Comics. I will run a game of one off game the DIE: RPG I wrote for up to five people. Start bid $50. #diecomic #dierpg Tweet your bid here. Winner pays @BincFoundation direct. Auction ends April 20th 12PM EST. pic.twitter.com/WQ8VgQBDHD — Kieron Gillen (@kierongillen) April 15, 2020

I'm participating in @Creators4Comics Auction. Savage Hellboy is a mashup piece done for the Line it is Drawn Golden Age wk. It is blk/wht 11×17 on stnd comic book illustration paper. Starting Bid, $50.00 I've inclded the final digital clr img for your enjoyment. #Creators4Comics pic.twitter.com/NjWXHIYNo5 — Gene Guilmette 🏳️‍🌈🐻 (@rltpress) April 15, 2020

#Creators4Comics I know im pretty small, but I'd like to help out! I'm offering up three prints (all 11×15 I believe) that I will sign and send your way to help out a great cause!

Bidding starts at $50

Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation

Auction ends 4/20 12:00 pm pst. pic.twitter.com/XxtydahL28 — Lane (@lanedoodlesgood) April 15, 2020

Help us raise money for comic shops under #Creators4Comics. Win "Batman Inkwash and textured" :

• Bid by replying to this tweet (bidding starts at 400$).

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST.

• Winner donates directly to @BINC.https://t.co/WmMFCn3ARA@JimLee @BRIANMBENDIS pic.twitter.com/qM9db0nuhn — dheeraj verma (@DheerajVermaArt) April 15, 2020

I'm honored to be helping #Creators4Comics! On behalf of Paul Levitz, I'm auctioning 75 YEARS OF DC COMICS, signed by Paul! US shipping only. • Bid by replying to this tweet

• Opening bid – $100

• Auction ends 4/20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/3O8bPYsyKQ — Hector Navarro (@Hectorisfunny) April 15, 2020

#Creators4Comics – to aid comic & indie book shops

• Win a complete set of Butcher of Paris (# 1-5) signed

• Butcher of Paris #1 script

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST

• Bid by replying to this tweet

• Opening bid: $35

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/VSTjuinhBu — Stephanie Phillips (@Steph_Smash) April 15, 2020

Auctioning off a rare treat for #Creators4Comics… My first comic, FREAKSHOW, written in college w/ David Server, who would later officiate my wedding. Art by the amazing @joe_suitor. Stories of hope and superheroes in a horrifying quarantine! •Starting bid: $20

•Bid here! pic.twitter.com/Sz3R4uldWv — 𝙅𝘼𝘾𝙆𝙎𝙊𝙉 𝙇𝘼𝙉𝙕𝙄𝙉𝙂 (@JacksonLanzing) April 15, 2020

Win an appearance in Tyler Boss & I's upcoming @ImageComics series WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE? + an original page you're on! All for #Creators4Comics! •Bid by replying to this!

•Opening bid: $100!

•Auction ends 4/20 @ 12 PM EST

•Winner donates to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/MJisuziAGb — Matthew Rosenberg (@AshcanPress) April 15, 2020

*Overjoyed* to say: Bryan Lee O'Malley (Scott Pilgrim) is contributing "Halloween 2019" (11×17 original +color test) to #Creators4Comics.

• Bid by replying to this tweet (US only, opening bid: $200)

• Auction ends 4/20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BINCFoundation pic.twitter.com/LdbHRS1HWa — Amy Dallen (@enthusiamy) April 15, 2020

I'm auctioning off this fantastic cover! it's the unpublished art for Black Widow- Widow's Sting #1. Go wild for #Creators4Comics! Thank you!

Opening Bid: 1000$

Bid by replying to this tweet!

Auction ends April, 20th at 12.00 pm EST

Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/LSWxM7NDhc — Emanuela Lupacchino (@manulupac) April 15, 2020

I'm auctioning a #JupiterJet bundle for #Creators4Comics

A SIGNED copy of Vol 1, @Jonboy007007 SIGNED art print & more! • Bid by replying to this tweet!

• Opening bid: $40!

• Auction ends 4/20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation & I'll mail it to you. pic.twitter.com/sqHpG3QBsr — Jason Inman (@Jawiin) April 15, 2020

AUCTION! I'm raising money for comic shops/indie bookstores via #Creators4Comics! WIN – the final plot for YOU ARE DEADPOOL #1, including diagrams!

Bid by replying to this thread! Min 1$ increments, starting bid $10!

Auction ends Noon EST 4/20/20!

Winner donates direct to BINC. — Al Ewing Writes Comics (@Al_Ewing) April 15, 2020

Help us raise money for comic shops under #Creators4Comics. Win "Batman #StayHome " poster:

• Bid by replying to this tweet (bidding starts at 200$).

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST.

• Winner donates directly to @BINC.https://t.co/QzV8Lhx29M@JimLee @BRIANMBENDIS pic.twitter.com/qmkuEktciM — dheeraj verma (@DheerajVermaArt) April 15, 2020

Auctioning one-on-one talk adapting comics to screen. Will read a script, story, comic or pitch b4. For #Creators4Comics @MarvelIronFist

• Bid by replying to this tweet!

• Opening bid: $40!

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation — M. Raven Metzner (@MRavenMetzner) April 15, 2020

Hello #Creators4Comics! I am auctioning off SIX PRINTS (winner takes all!) to help raise money for comic shops & indie bookstores! (More info on them below!) Bid by replying to this tweet, Starting bid $50! Auction ends April 20 noon EST! Winner donates to @BINC direct 📚 pic.twitter.com/JMUTCygYgG — Becky Cloonan 🔮 (@beckycloonan) April 15, 2020

As part of #Creators4Comics I am auctioning this ink and watercolor Batman piece. Money raised will help indie comic book shops and bookstores. Reply with your bid here. Auction ends 4/20. Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation Starting bid $200 USD pic.twitter.com/dpFtNpW5nt — Clayton Henry (@claytonhenryart) April 15, 2020

It's #Creators4Comics day!

If you know me, I don't do commissions at home that often (or ever), but I'm gonna do 1 cover quality commission

• Bid by replying to this tweet!

• Opening bid: $200

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation — 🍺MIKE NORTON🍺 (@themikenorton) April 15, 2020

#Creators4Comics I'll get in this as well.

Resonant 1 variants, both @RamonVillalobos and @ElleLDaniel versions signed by me.

Bid starts at $20, reply with bid. RT appreciated.

Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation

Auction ends 4/20 12:00 pm pst. pic.twitter.com/KZ100YGRSX — DB (@DBAndry) April 15, 2020

For #Creators4Comics I'll do a 10"x14" fully inked commission of a character of highest bidder's choice. Bid by replying to this tweet.

Opening bid: $300

Auction ends April 25 @ 12 PM EST.

Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation — Mirko Colak (@ColakMirko) April 15, 2020

#Creators4Comics is raising $ for LCS and indie bookstores. I'm offering 4, 1 hour Zoom portfolio reviews starting at 300.00 each. Bid by replying to this tweet. Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation

Stay safe! — Klaus Janson (@klausjansonnyc) April 15, 2020

I'm auctioning off an ORIGINAL PAGE of Harley Quinn of the last New Year's Evil collection! All for #Creators4Comics! • Bid by replying to this tweet!

• Opening bid: $200!

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/VUyvurpTpK — Elena Casagrande (@LaraWest) April 15, 2020

I'm taking part in #Creators4Comics, and offering this 11" X 17" original page from "I Pledge Allegiance to The Mask"! • Bid by replying to this tweet

• Opening bid: $100

• Auction ends Apr 20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation, https://t.co/sJZl4WPY0M pic.twitter.com/SuMSjQJuZd — Patric Reynolds (@patric_reynolds) April 15, 2020

Win signed copy SHADE THE CHANGING GIRL v1 plus extremely limited and rare black light YOUNG ANIMAL poster.

• Bid by replying to this tweet (US only, opening bid $100).

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to the @BincFoundation #Creators4Comics pic.twitter.com/cAO7kIIwAw — cecil castellucci (@misscecil) April 15, 2020

My #Creators4Comics Auction starts now! A special SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN care package, with a very exciting PUNCHLINE… • Bid by replying to this tweet

• Opening bid: $50

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/MTiFkSPsaZ — James Tynion IV 🦇🦇🦇🦇 (@JamesTheFourth) April 15, 2020

Damon Lindelof just agreed to match the winning bid for this Sweet Tooth drawing and you get to keep the art. #creators4comics Winning bid donated directly to @BINC and proceeds go to comic book retailers and indie book stores. Bid here. The Bidding ends Monday @12 ET pic.twitter.com/y90MfCXvtY — Jeff Lemire (@JeffLemire) April 15, 2020

IT'S (a)LIVE! You can bid on this Batman: Curse of the White Knight page (issue 3, page 8), with all proceeds going to the @BincFoundation via the #Creators4Comics movement. Here is the link: https://t.co/X5CNwuFWrk pic.twitter.com/ao6QXfKzk4 — Sean Murphy Art Sales (@SeanMurphyArt) April 15, 2020

I'm going for quantity over quality, auctioning off a bunch of my creator-owned TPBs for #Creators4Comics!

• @ reply w your bids to this tweet!

• Shipping to US only

• auction ends 4/20, 12pm EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation, just show me proof. Please RT! pic.twitter.com/pp2TbYSQIv — Jay Faerber (@JayFaerber) April 15, 2020

#Creators4Comics is raising $ for comic shops & indie bookshops w art!

I'm contributing this original art for bidding. Watercolor study to my "I Am Captain America" cover.

Bid here on Twitter! ($1200 2 start)

Auction ends April 20 @12 PM EST.

(winner donates directly to @BINC!) pic.twitter.com/zpYFzmG7Y4 — David Mack (@davidmackkabuki) April 15, 2020

Have Licensable Bear™ endorse your product, your service, your store, your mom, or any other non-politics, non-attack thing!

•Bid by replying to this tweet

•Minimum bid: $10

•Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST

•Winner donates DIRECTLY to @BincFoundation #Creators4Comics pic.twitter.com/P3ikA842Nm — Nat Gertler (@NatGertler) April 15, 2020

#Creators4Comics A COVID care package for you or as a gift! Includes:

signed copy of Sea Sirens

two surgical masks

hand sanitizer

fidget spinner

One roll super plush TP

Value: PRICELESS

Bid by replying to this tweet ( opening bid $20, US only

Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST. pic.twitter.com/UKq7yaq3Vq — 🔥A M Y C H U🔥#donutkiller (@AmyChu) April 15, 2020

Win a set of nerdy reader prose books includes signed BOY PROOF, DON'T COSPLAY WITH MY HEART + GEEKTASTIC

• Bid by replying to this tweet (US only, opening bid $30).

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to the @BincFoundation #Creators4Comics pic.twitter.com/z5Fq8dnOOk — cecil castellucci (@misscecil) April 15, 2020

SWAMP THING by the amazing bryanhitchcomics! Chosen by you, the fans, drawn and donated by Bryan to help @BincFoundation in support of distressed comic shops! But there's more! Bryan has generously agreed to do 3… https://t.co/dXnMmL8ojF — Jim Lee (@JimLee) April 15, 2020

#Creators4Comics • Auction #1

An original commission 2 full body characters of your choice (Exemples are sketches) 8.5×11

•Opening Bid: $75 • Bid by replying to this tweet (US only)

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST.

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/BR258UuTl5 — Sweeney Boo @Home (@Sweeney_Boo) April 15, 2020

I'm auctioning off these set of 3 interconnecting AVENGERS:NO ROAD HOME 1-3 covers. Each 11×17 size board.

All for #Creators4Comics! • Bid by replying to this tweet!

• Opening bid: $500

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/u7n7RdBYDE — Mico Suayan (@MicoSuayan) April 15, 2020

Good Morning… and let's get this auction started! Starting off with… a signed #Wonderbat photo! #Creators4Comics Bid by replying to this tweet!

• Opening bid: $20

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/oj1oO6eDOx — Susan Eisenberg (@susaneisenberg1) April 15, 2020

#Creators4Comics Auction #2! Set of signed retailer variant, convention exclusive, and promo comics inc Doctor Who, Harley & Ivy, Stranger Things, & Young Animal! • Bid by replying to this tweet (US only)

• ends 4/20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BINCFoundation pic.twitter.com/il3794UiFk — Jody Houser ✒️🗯️🎲 (@Jody_Houser) April 15, 2020

Offering a script consultation as part of @Creators4Comics, auction raising $ for comic shops & indie bookstores. Bid below. Got ideas for other things you'd like me to auction off? Signed books/scripts, unreleased work, true Hollywood stories etc. let me know!#Creators4Comics https://t.co/ICstELRaF1 — Mark Sable (@marksable) April 15, 2020

#Creators4Comics. Win this original MORBIUS#5 page by me (pencils) & @RobbyPoggi (inks):

• Bid by replying to this tweet

• STARTING BID: US$0,99

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST.

• Winner donates directly to @BINC. https://t.co/t6U6q06Hrj pic.twitter.com/OHtM6DqL2q — Marcelo Ferreira – Comic Artist (@marc_ferreira) April 15, 2020

I'm participating in @Creators4Comics Auction. My first piece of art is something I did for the Line it is Drawn. This is actually my first official piece as a Liner. It is 11×17 on standard comic book illustration paper. Starting Bid, $50.00 #Creators4Comics pic.twitter.com/1bTzWHUZTX — Gene Guilmette 🏳️‍🌈🐻 (@rltpress) April 15, 2020

Helping #Creators4Comics by offering my screenplay to the DEATH OF SUPERMAN. I'll also sign and personalize it and add a little Supes doodle! Bid by replying to this tweet. Opening bid is 50.00 and auction ends April 20 at 12pm EST. Winner of donates directly to @BincFoundation! pic.twitter.com/KS19oEDo0p — Peter J. Tomasi (@PeterJTomasi) April 15, 2020

Let's get this auction started with original art from #GreenLantern Corps: Convergence featuring #GuyGardner from Steve Ellis! Bid by replying to this tweet!

• Opening bid: $30

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation #Creators4Comics pic.twitter.com/50LeBYfNd9 — David Gallaher (@DavidGallaher) April 15, 2020

Help #Creators4Comics raise funds for Comic Shops! 11×17 Doomsday sketch AND a signed, remarked Superman #75.

•Bid by replying to this tweet

•No minimum

•Auction Ends April 20 @ 12:00PM EST

•Winner Donates Direct to @BincFoundation PLEASE bid GENEROUSLY! pic.twitter.com/ydFp7YhV88 — Dan Jurgens (@thedanjurgens) April 15, 2020

Help #Creators4Comics raise funds for Comic Shops!

Win: a Zoom portfolio review and digital sketch (like these ones), character of your choice.

•Bid by replying to this tweet

•Start: U$ 50

•Auction Ends April 20 @ 12:00PM EST

•Winner Donates Direct to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/AwCcXC5Bqx — Geraldo Borges 🇧🇷 🇨🇱 (@geraldohsborges) April 15, 2020

Auctioning pgs from THE CAPE to assist comic book retailers and independent bookstores during this difficult period. 11×17, ink on paper. Bidding starts at $50.

Bid by replying to this tweet, ends April 20, 12 pm EST, winner donates directly to @BincFoundation

#Creators4Comics pic.twitter.com/sWT1piGJWC — michael gaydos (@gaydosmichael) April 15, 2020

I'm are raising money for comic shops under #Creators4Comics, by auctioning a set of scripts from CABLE: PAST FEARS along with a signed TPB. • Bid by replying to this tweet

• Opening bid – $20

• Auction ends 4/20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BINC pic.twitter.com/7rkPPCLYfe — 👁Zac Thompson👁 (@ZacBeThompson) April 15, 2020

My #Creators4Comics auction item(s) are as follow. Get your child drawn IN THE COMIC! I'll insert your kiddo into page 1, page 04, and page 105! Oh, and I'll toss in a signed copy of My Video Game Ate My Homework. Prints will be 8×12, full color! Bids start at 100$USD. pic.twitter.com/z9lfpXub8W — Dustin Hansen is washing his hands. (@DustHansen) April 15, 2020

I'm auctioning off a #HarleyQuinn script signed by Kaley Cuoco, a Harley statue and a Zoom with me to talk… whatever! All for #Creators4Comics! • Reply to this tweet to bid!

• Opening bid: $50

• Auction ends 4/20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/zwrtNr5tdH — Patrick Schumacker (@PMSchumacker) April 15, 2020

Raising $ for comic shops and indie bookshops! Follow #Creators4Comics hashtag and bid on items, proceeds to @BincFoundation Here's mine! Featuring Satana and the FIRST appearance of Rocket Raccoon. In this condition, I've seen it go for up to $1K. Who'll start the bid at $100? pic.twitter.com/n2ZWDYitVy — Christopher Golden (@ChristophGolden) April 15, 2020

First round: support comics&books stores #Creators4Comics. Win a unique TOT BAG (white) that I SCREEN-PRINTED with my little HANDS:

• Bid by replying to this tweet – start at 15$

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST.

• Winner donates directly to @BINC. https://t.co/bZQvNKYEQa pic.twitter.com/1dcvTXkA7v — Marguerite Sauvage (@S_Marguerite) April 15, 2020

ONE copy of NAILBITER RETURNS #1 for the #Creators4Comics Auction. Not available anywhere. This is the ONLY way to get a copy right now. Totally stole this idea from @kierongillen!

• Bid by replying!

• Opening: $20

• Ends 4/20, 12 PM EST!

• Winner donates to @BINC pic.twitter.com/OrqeZmS4f1 — Joshua Williamson (@Williamson_Josh) April 15, 2020

#Creators4Comics APPEAR AS BACKGROUND CHARACTER IN AN ISSUE OF MY UPCOMING @Marvel BOOK: XMEN CHILDREN OF THE ATOM

•Bid by replying 2 this tweet •Bidding starts @ $100

•Auction ends 4/20 @ 12PM EST.

•Winner donates directly to @BINC https://t.co/2elhQcEWSu @definitelyvita pic.twitter.com/XkWsmqAOJF — bernard chang (@thebernardchang) April 15, 2020

Up for auction: A set of Legends of Tomorrow glasses. (Created for the cast & crew as a Christmas gift — VERY RARE)! (Items on office shelves not included.) #Creators4Comics • Bid by replying to this!

• Ends 4/20, 12 PM EST! • Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/GYlc0tDj2d — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) April 15, 2020

To support comic shops, I'm doing an online auction with #Creators4Comics First up, a full set of all the ROAD OF BONES covers, signed by me, including the limited #3 NYCC variant • Bid by replying to this

• Ends 4/20, 12 PM EST • Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation! pic.twitter.com/mPqSq8lQaF — Rich Douek (@rdouek) April 15, 2020

#Creators4Comics Auction!

NAILBITER Hardcover Editions vol.1-3. All THREE hardcovers collecting the entire first run, signed by me and with a head sketch by @MikeSHenderson!

• Bid by replying to this tweet!

• Opening: $60

• Ends 4/20, 12 PM EST!

• Winner donates to @BINC pic.twitter.com/heM5gEpJRB — Joshua Williamson (@Williamson_Josh) April 15, 2020

Day 14, nearly 25% of the way to 60 sketches in 60 days. This time the high bidder on Wonder Girl chose GRIFTER & I added a mutual friend of ours—ZEALOT! 3 day auction to benefit comic shops via @BincFoundation https://t.co/vPXWWt8enp… #60sketchesover60days #Creators4Comics pic.twitter.com/tlXpK2wmCm — Jim Lee (@JimLee) April 15, 2020

I'm taking part in #Creators4Comics! Offering one digital commission (waist up, color, example below) of a character of your choice✨

• You can bid by replying to this tweet, starting at $50

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/7lQpt7XABv — Michelle Wong (@lokhelle) April 15, 2020

You can also follow Bleeding Cool's continued coverage of the effect of this current global situation on the comic book industry by bookmarking this link.